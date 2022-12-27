Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Philogen S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    PHIL   IT0005373789

PHILOGEN S.P.A.

(PHIL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:40 2022-12-27 am EST
13.62 EUR   -1.16%
12/12Philogen S P A : Novembre 2022 – Aggiornamento sul programma di acquisto di azioni proprie (Allegato 3F)
PU
12/07Philogen S P A : to attend the 13th World ADC conference in London on the 13th and 14th of March, 2023
PU
12/07Philogen S P A : to attend Mediobanca 5th MidCap Conference on January 18, 2023 in Milan
PU
Philogen purchased more than 2,300 shares of its own common stock

12/27/2022 | 01:34pm EST
(Alliance News) - Philogen Spa announced Tuesday that it had purchased 2,332 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 19 and Dec. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR14.2020, for a total value of EUR33,118.96.

To date, the company has taken over 172,534 treasury shares, representing 0.4 percent of its share capital.

Philogen's stock closed Tuesday down 1.2 percent at EUR13.62 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 28,0 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 29,2 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,36%
Capitalization 402 M 427 M 427 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
EV / Sales 2023 22,6x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Philogen S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,78 €
Average target price 20,00 €
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
Managers and Directors
Dario Neri Chief Executive Officer, Director & CSO
Laura Baldi Chief Financial Officer
Duccio Neri Executive Chairman & Director-Administration
Roberto Ferraresi Independent Director
Roberto Marsella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILOGEN S.P.A.-3.91%427
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.08%77 617
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.92%74 361
BIONTECH SE-31.74%42 764
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-34.47%32 546
GENMAB A/S14.37%28 111