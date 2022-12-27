Philogen purchased more than 2,300 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Philogen Spa announced Tuesday that it had purchased 2,332 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 19 and Dec. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR14.2020, for a total value of EUR33,118.96.

To date, the company has taken over 172,534 treasury shares, representing 0.4 percent of its share capital.

Philogen's stock closed Tuesday down 1.2 percent at EUR13.62 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.