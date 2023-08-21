Today at 10:38 am

(Alliance News) - Philogen Spa reported Monday that it purchased 2,894 of its own ordinary shares between Aug. 14 and Aug. 18.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR16.4462, for a total consideration of EUR47,595.21.

The company holds 260,477 of its own ordinary shares, representing 0.6 percent of its share capital.

Philogen's stock is in the green by 1.5 percent at EUR16.50 per share.

