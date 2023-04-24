Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Philogen S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHIL   IT0005373789

PHILOGEN S.P.A.

(PHIL)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-24 am EDT
14.80 EUR    0.00%
01:16pPhilogen purchased more than 4,200 shares of its own common stock
AN
04/17Philogen continues buybacks and takes over 2,300 shares
AN
04/11Philogen purchased 3,481 shares of its own common stock
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philogen purchased more than 4,200 shares of its own common stock

04/24/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Philogen Spa reported Monday that it purchased 4,279 of its own ordinary shares between April 17 and April 21.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR15.1768, for a total consideration of EUR64,941.58.

Since the start of the buyback program to date, the company has bought back 223,601 of its own ordinary shares, representing 0.6 percent of its share capital.

Philogen's stock closed flat at EUR14.80 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about PHILOGEN S.P.A.
01:16pPhilogen purchased more than 4,200 shares of its own common stock
AN
04/17Philogen continues buybacks and takes over 2,300 shares
AN
04/11Philogen purchased 3,481 shares of its own common stock
AN
04/03Philogen S P A : Marzo 2023 – Aggiornamento sul programma di acquisto di azioni prop..
PU
04/03Philogen purchased more than 1,700 shares of its own common stock
AN
03/28Philogen grows in 2022, revenues fly and Ebitda returns positive
AN
03/28Europeans on the upswing; well Gismondi after accounts
AN
03/28Stock exchanges expected in green ahead of Italy confidence
AN
03/28Philogen Announces Publication of a New Study in Collaboration with Google focused on M..
GL
03/28Philogen S.P.A. Announces Publication of A New Study in Collaboration with Google Focus..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 16,8 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net income 2023 -16,0 M -17,6 M -17,6 M
Net cash 2023 48,2 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 -37,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 430 M 472 M 472 M
EV / Sales 2023 22,8x
EV / Sales 2024 7,08x
Nbr of Employees 157
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Philogen S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,80 €
Average target price 18,50 €
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dario Neri Chief Executive Officer, Director & CSO
Laura Baldi Chief Financial Officer
Duccio Neri Executive Chairman & Director-Administration
Alfredo Covelli Chief Medical Officer
Katia Lorizzo Head-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILOGEN S.P.A.5.26%472
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.10.98%85 766
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED14.65%85 285
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-5.67%32 470
BIONTECH SE-21.26%28 505
BEIGENE, LTD.17.51%26 999
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer