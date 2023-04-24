Philogen purchased more than 4,200 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Philogen Spa reported Monday that it purchased 4,279 of its own ordinary shares between April 17 and April 21.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR15.1768, for a total consideration of EUR64,941.58.

Since the start of the buyback program to date, the company has bought back 223,601 of its own ordinary shares, representing 0.6 percent of its share capital.

Philogen's stock closed flat at EUR14.80 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.