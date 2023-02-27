Philogen purchased more than 6,400 shares of its own common stock

(Alliance News) - Philogen Spa reported on Monday that it purchased 6,443 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR16.5607, for a total consideration of EUR106,700.53.

Since the start of the buyback program to date, the company has bought back 202,176 of its own ordinary shares, representing 0.5 percent of its share capital.

Philogen's stock is up 0.1 percent at EUR16.66 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

