  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Philogen S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHIL   IT0005373789

PHILOGEN S.P.A.

(PHIL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  10:28:43 2023-02-27 am EST
16.66 EUR   +0.12%
10:36aPhilogen purchased more than 6,400 shares of its own common stock
AN
02/20Philogen takes over own shares for more than EUR133,000
AN
02/14Philogen purchased more than 3,000 shares of its own common stock
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philogen purchased more than 6,400 shares of its own common stock

02/27/2023 | 10:36am EST
(Alliance News) - Philogen Spa reported on Monday that it purchased 6,443 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR16.5607, for a total consideration of EUR106,700.53.

Since the start of the buyback program to date, the company has bought back 202,176 of its own ordinary shares, representing 0.5 percent of its share capital.

Philogen's stock is up 0.1 percent at EUR16.66 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about PHILOGEN S.P.A.
02/06Philogen moves ahead with its buyback program
AN
01/30Philogen updates on the status of its buyback program
AN
01/24Philogen S P A : to attend the 7th Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference congress in ..
PU
01/23Philogen updates on the status of its buyback program
AN
01/17Philogen purchased 1,221 shares of its own common stock
AN
01/05Philogen S P A : Dicembre 2022 – Aggiornamento sul programma di acquisto di azioni p..
PU
01/02Philogen updates on its share buyback plan
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 30,3 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
Net income 2022 5,57 M 5,88 M 5,88 M
Net cash 2022 55,1 M 58,1 M 58,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 119x
Yield 2022 0,30%
Capitalization 485 M 511 M 511 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
EV / Sales 2023 26,5x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Philogen S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,64 €
Average target price 19,00 €
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dario Neri Chief Executive Officer, Director & CSO
Laura Baldi Chief Financial Officer
Duccio Neri Executive Chairman & Director-Administration
Alfredo Covelli Chief Medical Officer
Katia Lorizzo Head-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILOGEN S.P.A.18.35%511
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.92%80 790
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-0.49%73 880
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.2.05%34 741
BIONTECH SE-11.26%32 397
GENMAB A/S-9.52%24 674