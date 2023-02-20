Philogen takes over own shares for more than EUR133,000

(Alliance News) - Philogen Spa, together with its Swiss subsidiary Philochem AG, announced Monday that it purchased 8,312 of its own shares during the period from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR16.0820 per share, for a total consideration of EUR133,673.93.

Philogen trades in the red by 0.1 percent at EUR16.50 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

