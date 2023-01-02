Philogen updates on its share buyback plan

(Alliance News) - Philogen Spa announced Monday that it had purchased 1,175 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR13.8208, for a total consideration of EUR16,239.44.

To date, the company has taken over 173,709 of its own ordinary shares, representing 0.4 percent of its share capital.

Philogen's stock is in the red by 0.4 percent at EUR14.00 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

