Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Philogen S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHIL   IT0005373789

PHILOGEN S.P.A.

(PHIL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  10:45 2023-01-02 am EST
14.00 EUR   -0.43%
10:48aPhilogen updates on its share buyback plan
AN
2022Philogen purchased more than 2,300 shares of its own common stock
AN
2022Philogen S P A : Novembre 2022 – Aggiornamento sul programma di acquisto di azioni proprie (Allegato 3F)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philogen updates on its share buyback plan

01/02/2023 | 10:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Philogen Spa announced Monday that it had purchased 1,175 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR13.8208, for a total consideration of EUR16,239.44.

To date, the company has taken over 173,709 of its own ordinary shares, representing 0.4 percent of its share capital.

Philogen's stock is in the red by 0.4 percent at EUR14.00 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about PHILOGEN S.P.A.
10:48aPhilogen updates on its share buyback plan
AN
2022Philogen purchased more than 2,300 shares of its own common stock
AN
2022Philogen S P A : Novembre 2022 – Aggiornamento sul programma di acquisto di azioni p..
PU
2022Philogen S P A : to attend the 13th World ADC conference in London on the 13th and 14th of..
PU
2022Philogen S P A : to attend Mediobanca 5th MidCap Conference on January 18, 2023 in Milan
PU
2022Philogen Provides Corporate Update
GL
2022Philogen S P A : Announces Upcoming Calendar of Corporate Events – Third Quarter Fin..
PU
2022Philogen S P A : publishes a new study on OncoFAP in Clinical Cancer Research
PU
2022Philogen S P A : Earnings Document
PU
2022Philogen's Management Team Will Hold : 00 cest
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 28,0 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 29,2 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,36%
Capitalization 410 M 438 M 438 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
EV / Sales 2023 23,1x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Philogen S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,06 €
Average target price 20,00 €
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
Managers and Directors
Dario Neri Chief Executive Officer, Director & CSO
Laura Baldi Chief Financial Officer
Duccio Neri Executive Chairman & Director-Administration
Roberto Ferraresi Independent Director
Roberto Marsella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILOGEN S.P.A.0.00%438