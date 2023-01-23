Philogen updates on the status of its buyback program

(Alliance News) - Philogen Spa reported on Monday that it purchased 2,878 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 16 and Jan. 20.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR14.0056, for a total value of EUR40,308.14.

Since the start of the buyback program to date, the company has taken over 178,083 of its own ordinary shares, or 0.4 percent of its share capital.

Philogen's stock closed Monday up 1.3 percent at EUR14.28 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

