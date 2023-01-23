Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Philogen S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHIL   IT0005373789

PHILOGEN S.P.A.

(PHIL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:36:09 2023-01-23 am EST
14.28 EUR   +1.28%
01:56pPhilogen updates on the status of its buyback program
AN
01/17Philogen purchased 1,221 shares of its own common stock
AN
01/05Philogen S P A : Dicembre 2022 – Aggiornamento sul programma di acquisto di azioni proprie (Allegato 3F)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Philogen updates on the status of its buyback program

01/23/2023 | 01:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Philogen Spa reported on Monday that it purchased 2,878 of its own ordinary shares between Jan. 16 and Jan. 20.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR14.0056, for a total value of EUR40,308.14.

Since the start of the buyback program to date, the company has taken over 178,083 of its own ordinary shares, or 0.4 percent of its share capital.

Philogen's stock closed Monday up 1.3 percent at EUR14.28 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about PHILOGEN S.P.A.
01:56pPhilogen updates on the status of its buyback program
AN
01/17Philogen purchased 1,221 shares of its own common stock
AN
01/05Philogen S P A : Dicembre 2022 – Aggiornamento sul programma di acquisto di azioni p..
PU
01/02Philogen updates on its share buyback plan
AN
2022Philogen purchased more than 2,300 shares of its own common stock
AN
2022Philogen S P A : Novembre 2022 – Aggiornamento sul programma di acquisto di azioni p..
PU
2022Philogen S P A : to attend the 13th World ADC conference in London on the 13th and 14th of..
PU
2022Philogen S P A : to attend Mediobanca 5th MidCap Conference on January 18, 2023 in Milan
PU
2022Philogen Provides Corporate Update
GL
2022Philogen S P A : Announces Upcoming Calendar of Corporate Events – Third Quarter Fin..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 30,3 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
Net income 2022 5,57 M 6,04 M 6,04 M
Net cash 2022 55,1 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 101x
Yield 2022 0,35%
Capitalization 411 M 446 M 445 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,8x
EV / Sales 2023 22,1x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Philogen S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHILOGEN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,10 €
Average target price 19,00 €
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dario Neri Chief Executive Officer, Director & CSO
Laura Baldi Chief Financial Officer
Duccio Neri Executive Chairman & Director-Administration
Alfredo Covelli Chief Medical Officer
Roberto Ferraresi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILOGEN S.P.A.0.28%445
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.29%79 533
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.07%77 111
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.20.37%42 283
BIONTECH SE-4.95%34 701
BEIGENE, LTD.21.13%27 696