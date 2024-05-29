(Alliance News) - The Mib on Wednesday moves lower -- falling below the 34,400 mark -- in line with other European exchanges and around three-week lows. Trading floors await further economic data to solidify forecasts for future rate cuts, including German inflation data, while the important US PCE inflation figure, the Fed's favorite indicator, is due later this week.

Investors expect a probability of just under 90 percent that the ECB will cut rates at its upcoming monetary policy meeting next week. However, doubts remain about further cuts beyond June, with traders now expecting only another cut in 2024.

The International Monetary Fund expects China's economy to grow 5 percent this year, raising its forecast from 4.6 percent a few weeks ago to reflect a strong expansion in early 2024 and further government support.

When considered in its entirety, the total number of stocks down composes 35 percent of the total, while the trading value marks EUR726 million.

Thus, the FTSE Mib is giving up 0.9 percent to 34,338.52.

In Europe, Paris' CAC 40 is given down 27.50 points, London's FTSE 100 is expected down 31.80 points while Frankfurt's DAX 40 is expected to be in the red by 73.00 points.

Among the smaller lists, the Mid-Cap is giving up 0.9 percent to 47,715.28, the Small-Cap is giving up 0.4 percent to 29,183.18 while Italy Growth is in the red 0.2 percent to 8,241.71.

On the main list of Piazza Affari, the banacrio sector remains bullish, with FinecoBank posting a plus 0.4% at EUR15.00 per share after a 0.7% negative balance on the eve of the meeting.

Banca Popolare di Sondrio--best on the list with a plus 0.9%--reported Tuesday that it had placed a EUR500 million, six-year senior preferred green bond with an option for early redemption on June 4, 2029.

On a negative note, red for Monte dei Paschi, which posted minus 3.1 percent. The Milan court ordered prosecutors to investigate for aggravated fraud against the state over the EUR5.4 billion precautionary recapitalization that brought the Treasury into the capital in 2017.

Iveco is instead giving up 2.3 percent, pricing itself in the EUR11.32 per share area, in its third bullish session.

Campari, on the other hand, is giving up 0.7 percent, in its third bearish session.

On the Mid-Cap, Philogen is advancing 2.0% to EUR20.90 per share, on its third bullish candle and updating its 52-week high.

In contrast, d'Amico is up 0.9%, rearing its head after two sessions in the red and posting a 21% green.

On a negative note Industre de Nora is giving up 3.6 percent to EUR13.03 per share after two sessions in the green.

Ariston Holding, on the other hand, continues down 2.5 percent, with the stock losing about 24 percent of market cap since the beginning of the year.

On the Small-Cap, strength on Softlab, with purchases sending it into volatility auction with the price at EUR1.50. The company closed with a loss of EUR400,000 compared to a profit of EUR3.2 million in FY 2022. Revenues earned in FY2023, on the other hand, were EUR24 million, up slightly from EUR23.7 million in FY2022.

Fidia, on the other hand, advances 7.8 percent, after two sessions ended in the red.

CSP International, on the other hand, is giving up 4.5 percent, with price at EUR0.2980 per share, after eve's green of 0.7 percent.

Newlat Food, on the other hand, is contracting 3.0 percent, subject to profit taking after three sessions of gains and an aggregate of about 24 percent.

Among SMEs, Espe advances 3.6 percent. The company reported Wednesday that it closed fiscal year 2023 with a profit of EUR1.6 million, up from EUR200,000 a year earlier. Value of production rises to EUR59.4 million from EUR45.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2022 while sales revenue is EUR42.7 million from EUR36.5 million in 2022.

Allcore -- up 3.8 percent -- on Tuesday reported that the board approved the group's consolidated revenue figures as of March 31. These amounted to EUR11.4 million, up 18 percent from March 31, 2023.

The board of Sciuker Frames - down 6.7 percent - announced on Wednesday that it had approved the financial report for 2023, closing with a consolidated net loss of EUR2.5 million, noting a decrease of EUR23.1 million compared to the consolidated net profit that amounted to EUR20.7 million as of December 31, 2022.

Estrima - down 7.3 percent - approved consolidated financial statements as of Dec. 31, reporting a negative group net income of EUR11.9 million from the negative EUR3.1 million in 2022.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0846 from USD1.0876 on Wednesday in closing European equities while the pound was worth USD1.2759 from USD1.2778 on Wednesday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is trading at USD84.90 per barrel from USD83.86 per barrel on Wednesday. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD2,341.63 an ounce from USD2,359.12 an ounce Tuesday night.

In the States last night, the Dow Jones gave up 0.6 percent, the S&P closed just above par, and the Nasdaq rose 0.6 percent.

At 1300 CEST, from the US, the mortgage market report will be due. At 1945 CEST, Williams of the FOMC will give a speech while at 2230 CEST the weekly oil stocks report will be released.

On the corporate calendar in Piazza Affari, Ecosuntek and Illa's accounts are expected.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.