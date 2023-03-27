Advanced search
    PES   CY0003100712

PHILOKTIMATIKI PUBLIC LTD.

(PES)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-23
0.1730 EUR   -.--%
03:08aPhiloktimatiki Public : Meeting of the board of directors to examine the final audited results of 2022 and fixing of the date of annual general meeting
PU
01/12Philoktimatiki Public : Report of dispersion of share capital as at 31-12-2022
PU
2022Philoktimatiki Public : Share capital dispersion report 30-9-2022
PU
Philoktimatiki Public : MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EXAMINE THE FINAL AUDITED RESULTS OF 2022 AND FIXING OF THE DATE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

03/27/2023 | 03:08am EDT
0034/00041984/en
Meeting of the Board of Directors (Discussion on dividend/interest/new securities/alteration of capital/etc)
PHILOKTIMATIKI PUBLIC LTD
PES - PHILOKTIMATIKI PUBLIC LTD
MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EXAMINE THE FINAL AUDITED RESULTS OF 2022 AND FIXING OF THE DATE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

ANNOUNCEMENT

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Philoktimatiki Public Ltd will meet on 28 April 2023 to examine and approve the Final Audited Results and the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022, fix the date of the Annual General Meeting and decide whether to pay dividend or not for 2022.

Makarios Charalambides

General Manager/Executive Director

Filing Date: 27/03/2023 10:06

Disclaimer

Philoktimatiki Public Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 07:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 0,33 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
Net income 2021 0,75 M 0,81 M 0,81 M
Net Debt 2021 2,82 M 3,03 M 3,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,83 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 42,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Makarios Charalambides Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ioannis Kyriakopoulos Non-Executive Chairman
Sofia Paschalidou Miltiadou Independent Non-Executive Director
Kóstas Kostantínou Independent Non-Executive Director
Elias Trigkas Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHILOKTIMATIKI PUBLIC LTD.0.58%1
D.R. HORTON, INC.8.74%33 285
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.1.48%15 545
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.13.84%13 460
PULTEGROUP, INC.24.45%12 709
PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER0.00%6 476
