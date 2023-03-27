Philoktimatiki Public : MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EXAMINE THE FINAL AUDITED RESULTS OF 2022 AND FIXING OF THE DATE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
03/27/2023 | 03:08am EDT
0034/00041984/en
Meeting of the Board of Directors (Discussion on dividend/interest/new securities/alteration of capital/etc)
PHILOKTIMATIKI PUBLIC LTD
PES - PHILOKTIMATIKI PUBLIC LTD
MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO EXAMINE THE FINAL AUDITED RESULTS OF 2022 AND FIXING OF THE DATE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
ANNOUNCEMENT
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Philoktimatiki Public Ltd will meet on 28 April 2023 to examine and approve the Final Audited Results and the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022, fix the date of the Annual General Meeting and decide whether to pay dividend or not for 2022.
Philoktimatiki Public Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 07:07:09 UTC.