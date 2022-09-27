Philux Global : Late Filing Notice - Form NT 10-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 12b-25

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

(Check one):

☒ Form 10-K ☐ Form 20-F ☐ Form 11-K

☐ Form 10-Q ☐ Form 10-D ☐ Form N-SAR ☐ Form N-CSR

For the Period Ended: June 30, 2022

☐ Transition Report on Form 10-K

☐ Transition Report on Form 20-F

☐ Transition Report on Form 11-K

☐ Transition Report on Form 10-Q

☐ Transition Report on Form N-SAR

For the Transition Period Ended:______________

Nothing in this Form shall be construed to imply that the Commission has verified any information contained herein.

If the notification relates to a portion of the filing checked above, identify the Item(s) to which the notification relates:

PART I - REGISTRANT INFORMATION

PHI GROUP, INC.

(n/k/a PHILUX GLOBAL GROUP INC.)

Full Name of Registrant

2323 Main Street

(Address of Principal Executive Office (Street and Number)

Irvine, CA 92614

City, State and Zip Code

PART II - RULES 12b-25 (b) AND (c)

If the subject report could not be filed without reasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25(b), the following should be completed. (Check box if appropriate)

☒ (a) The reasons described in reasonable detail in Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense; ☒ (b) The subject annual report or semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, Form 20-F, Form 11-K or Form N-SAR, or portion thereof will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date; or the subject quarterly report or transition report on Form 10-Q or subject distribution report on Form 10-D, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date; and ☐ (c) The accountant's statement or other exhibit required by Rule 12b-25(c) has been attached if applicable).

PART III - NARRATIVE

The Registrant is unable to file, without unreasonable effort and expense, its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, due to the requirement for additional time by the auditors to review its financial information to be included in the referenced Form 10-K.

PART IV - OTHER INFORMATION

(1) Name and telephone number of person to contact in regard to this notification:

Henry D. Fahman (714) 793-9227

(Name) (Area Code) (Telephone Number)

(2) Have all or other periodic report required under section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or section 30 of the Investment Company act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s) been filed? If the answer is no, identify report(s).

☒ Yes ☐ No

(3) Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof?

☐ Yes ☒ No

If so, attach an explanation of the significant change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.

PHI GROUP, INC.

(n/k/a PHILUX GLOBAL GROUP INC.)

(Name of Registrant Specified in Charter)

has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: September 26, 2022 PHI Group By: /s/ Henry Fahman Henry Fahman Chairman and CEO

ATTENTION

Intentional misstatements or omissions of fact constitute Federal Criminal Violations (See 18 U.S.C. 1001)