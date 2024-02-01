PHINIA Inc. (“PHINIA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PHIN), a leader in premium fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket products, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.25 per common share, payable on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2024.

About PHINIA

PHINIA is an independent, market-leading, premium solutions and components provider with over 100 years of manufacturing expertise and industry relationships, with a strong brand portfolio that includes DELPHI®, DELCO REMY® and HARTIDGE®. With 13,200 employees across 44 locations in 20 countries, PHINIA is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA.

Working across commercial vehicle and industrial applications (heavy-duty and medium duty trucks, off-highway construction, marine and agricultural), and light vehicles (passenger cars, trucks, vans and sport-utility vehicles), we develop fuel systems and aftermarket parts that keep combustion engines operating at peak performance, as cleanly and efficiently as possible, while at the same time investing in future technologies that will unlock the potential of alternative fuels.

By providing what the market needs today, to become more efficient and sustainable, while also developing innovative products and solutions for a cleaner tomorrow, we are the partner of choice for a diverse array of industrial and aftermarket customers –powering our shared journey toward a carbon-neutral and carbon-free tomorrow.

(DELCO REMY is a registered trademark of General Motors LLC, licensed to PHINIA Technologies Inc.)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240201240184/en/