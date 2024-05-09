PHINIA Inc. (“PHINIA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PHIN), a leader in premium fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket products, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.25 per common share, payable on June 14, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2024.

