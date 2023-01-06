Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHIO   US71880W3034

PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS CORP.

(PHIO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
0.6100 USD   +40.26%
03:09pPhio Pharmaceuticals Says US FDA Approves Clinical Trial With PH-762, AGX148 to Treat Solid Tumors
MT
01:31pPhio Pharmaceuticals Announces Regulatory Clearance of Clinical Trial With PH-762 and AgonOx's Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (AGX148) to Treat Solid Tumors
PR
2022Phio Pharmaceuticals Plans to File New Drug Application in First Half
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phio Showcases Innovations in Dermatology Cancers at 2023 Dermatology Summit in San Francisco

01/06/2023 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phio Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PHIO), a clinical stage biotechnology company whose proprietary INTASYL RNAi platform technology is designed to make immune cells more effective in killing tumor cells, today announced that its Principal Executive Officer and Executive Chairman, Robert Bitterman, will be a featured speaker at the Entrepreneurial Showcase at the Dermatology Summit in San Francisco on January 8th. The Dermatology Summit is taking place at the Hyatt Regency, alongside the annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786567/Phio_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

Mr. Bitterman will discuss innovations in dermatological cancers, highlighting Phio's proprietary INASTYL platform. INTASYL is the only self-delivering RNAi technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics.

Mr. Bitterman was recently appointed to his leadership role at Phio. He previously led Cutanea and Dermik in the development and commercialization of small molecule dermatological products.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO) is a clinical stage biotechnology company whose proprietary INTASYL RNAi technology is designed to make immune cells more effective in killing tumor cells. INTASYL is the only self-delivering RNAi technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. INTASYL drugs precisely target specific proteins that reduce the body's ability to fight cancer, without the need for specialized formulations or drug delivery systems.

For additional information, visit the Company's website, www.phiopharma.com.

Contact Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
ir@phiopharma.com  

Investor Contact
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors
arr@lifesciadvisors.com 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phio-showcases-innovations-in-dermatology-cancers-at-2023-dermatology-summit-in-san-francisco-301715760.html

SOURCE Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS CORP.
03:09pPhio Pharmaceuticals Says US FDA Approves Clinical Trial With PH-762, AGX148 to Treat S..
MT
01:31pPhio Pharmaceuticals Announces Regulatory Clearance of Clinical Trial With PH-762 and A..
PR
2022Phio Pharmaceuticals Plans to File New Drug Application in First Half
MT
2022Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces New Clinical Program to Study PH-762 for the Treatment o..
PR
2022Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces New Clinical Program to Study PH-762 for the Treatment o..
CI
2022Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale..
AQ
2022Earnings Flash (PHIO) PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS Reports Q3 Loss $-0.26
MT
2022PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
2022Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS CORP.
More recommendations