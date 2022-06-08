Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Phison Electronics Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8299   TW0008299009

PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.

(8299)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  06-06
383.50 TWD   -1.79%
Phison Announces Customizable PCIe Gen4x4 Enterprise SSDs in M.2 2280 and 22110 Form Factors Powered by E18DC PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe Controller
BU
PHISON ELECTRONICS : Announcement that Phison to attend the "MasterLink x TPEx Taiwan Technology Day" organized by MasterLink and TPEx
PU
PHISON ELECTRONICS : Announcement that Phison to attend the Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2022 organized by Nomura.
PU
Phison Announces Customizable PCIe Gen4x4 Enterprise SSDs in M.2 2280 and 22110 Form Factors Powered by E18DC PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe Controller

06/08/2022 | 02:31am EDT
SSD Solutions Enable Boot Drive Performance Upgrade for Millions of Installed Base PCIe Gen3 Workstations, Servers, and the Newest PCIe Gen 4.0 Motherboard Chipsets

Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX: 8299), a global leader in NAND flash controller and storage solutions, today unveiled two new PCIe Gen4x4 Enterprise Class SSDs: the EPR3750 in M.2 2280 form factor and the EPR3760 in M.2 22110 form factor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607005004/en/

Phison's customizable SSDs EPR3750 and EPR3760 are powered by PCIe Gen4 E18DC controller and are suited for demanding applications. (Graphic: Phison)

Phison's customizable SSDs EPR3750 and EPR3760 are powered by PCIe Gen4 E18DC controller and are suited for demanding applications. (Graphic: Phison)

The EPR3750 and EPR3760 SSDs are backward compatible in PCIe Gen3 M.2 slots at even faster speeds while offering significant performance enhancements when matched with PCIe Gen4 chipsets. Also, the EPR3750 and EPR3760 SSDs provide a faster quality of service (QoS) command execution with Enterprise SSD firmware. Workstation and Server boot applications require consistent and predictable performance from storage. Phison’s new SSDs are ideal to use as boot drives in workstations, servers, and in Network Attached Storage (NAS) and RAID environments.

Key features of the EPR3750 and EPR3760 SSDs include:

  • Controller - Phison’s award winning E18 PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe Controller for Data Center applications, the E18DC.
  • Customizable and faster – Similar to all of our SSD product offerings, Phison customizes the EPR3750 and EPR3760 SSDs with our customers’ brand name and logo on the drive and we also make unique firmware changes to optimize the drive’s performance and power consumption for a range of applications. The EPR3750 and EPR3760 SSDs feature significant performance enhancements when matched with PCIe Gen4 chipsets. The EPR3750 performance specifications in PCIe Gen3 and PCIe Gen4 modes are shown below.

Performance Parameters

PCIe Gen4

PCIe Gen3

Sequential Reads (MB/s)

6,600

3,370

Sequential Writes (MB/s)

1,400

1,400

Random Read IOPs

640,000

640,000

Random Write IOPs

50,000

50,000

*Note: the EPR3750 1.92TB model was used to generate the performance numbers above

  • Faster quality of service (QoS) – The EPR3750 and EPR3760 SSDs provide a faster QoS command execution with Enterprise SSD firmware that responds quickly to the host PC even while the SSD is attending to background operations.
  • Longer term product supply – As the new E1.S form factor becomes more popular for Enterprise SSDs, other SSD manufacturers may shift their engineering resources away from developing the M.2 form factor, leading to a decline in the number of SSD manufacturers for the 2280 and 22110 products. The EPR3750 and EPR3760 demonstrate Phison’s commitment to its valued customers by enhancing the M.2 2280 and 22110 form factors with the newest controller and NAND technologies.

“The installed base for PCIe Gen3 M.2 2280 and 22110 slots measures in the tens of millions of units. Phison’s commitment to supply Enterprise class PCIe Gen4 SSDs in this form factor that are backward compatible in PCIe Gen3 slots will be valued by many end customers and businesses that need a reliable source of supply to upgrade their PCIe Gen3 Enterprise SSDs to Gen4,” said Don Jeanette, Vice President SSD Research for Trendfocus.

“Phison works closely with our valued partners and flash storage brands to customize the EPR3750 and EPR3760 SSDs, powered by Phison’s PCIe Gen4 E18DC controller, with features to equip their customers with advantages that will meet their demanding applications,” said Michael Wu, Phison U.S. President and General Manager. “Through our customizable SSD platforms that define advantages unique to each customer, our partners are able to scale their own successful businesses with their own brand.”

Availability: the EPR3750 SSD is shipping to customers as of May 2022, and the EPR3760 SSD will be shipping in the second half of 2022.

About Phison

Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX:8299) is a global leader in NAND Flash controller IC and storage solutions. We provide a variety of services from controller design, system integration, IP licensing to total turnkey solutions, covering applications across SSD (PCIe/SATA/PATA), eMMC, UFS, SD and USB interfaces, reaching out to consumer, industrial and enterprise markets. As an active member of industry associations, Phison is on the Board of Directors for SDA, ONFI, UFSA and a contributor for JEDEC, PCI-SIG, MIPI, NVMe and IEEE-SA.

To know more about Phison, please visit Phison Website or Phison Q&A for details. Read our blog.

Phison IR distribution list application form

If you would like to receive PHISON press release or announcement, please register our IR distribution application form from the link: Phison IR Distribution List


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 71 455 M 2 421 M 2 421 M
Net income 2022 8 240 M 279 M 279 M
Net cash 2022 21 978 M 745 M 745 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,27x
Yield 2022 6,21%
Capitalization 75 578 M 2 561 M 2 561 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 2 052
Free-Float 79,3%
Phison Electronics Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 383,50 TWD
Average target price 516,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khein-Seng Pua Chairman
Chih Kuang Ouyang General Manager & Director
Pao Feng Chen Head-Finance & Accounting
Chih Jen Hsu Director & Deputy General Manager-Technology
Chi Chiang Yue Chief Operating Officer & Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.-25.10%2 561
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.47%11 614
RAMBUS INC.-13.37%2 791
ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-39.51%1 387
PUYA SEMICONDUCTOR (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-32.61%1 298
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-31.91%1 242