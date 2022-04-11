Phison Electronics : Announcement that Phison to attend the "2022 Taiwan Stock Enterprise Day" organized by MasterLink Securities
04/11/2022 | 02:50am EDT
Provided by: Phison Electronics Corp.
2022/04/11
14:30:47
Subject
Announcement that Phison to attend the "2022
Taiwan Stock Enterprise Day" organized by MasterLink
Securities
Date of events
2022/04/12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/12
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30pm
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online meeting organized by
MasterLink Securities
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Phison was invited to
participate in the "2022 Taiwan Stock Enterprise Day" organized by
MasterLink Securities to explain Phison's operation performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:Please check with MasterLink
Securities for meeting details.
