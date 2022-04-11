Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Phison Electronics Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8299   TW0008299009

PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.

(8299)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Phison Electronics : Announcement that Phison to attend the "2022 Taiwan Stock Enterprise Day" organized by MasterLink Securities

04/11/2022 | 02:50am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Phison Electronics Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/11 Time of announcement 14:30:47
Subject 
 Announcement that Phison to attend the "2022
Taiwan Stock Enterprise Day" organized by MasterLink
Securities
Date of events 2022/04/12 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/12
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30pm
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online meeting organized by
 MasterLink Securities
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Phison was invited to
participate in the "2022 Taiwan Stock Enterprise Day" organized by
MasterLink Securities to explain Phison's operation performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:Please check with MasterLink
Securities for meeting details.

Disclaimer

Phison Electronics Corp. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 06:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 75 520 M 2 609 M 2 609 M
Net income 2022 8 673 M 300 M 300 M
Net cash 2022 19 663 M 679 M 679 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 5,39%
Capitalization 87 599 M 3 027 M 3 027 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 052
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Phison Electronics Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 444,50 TWD
Average target price 604,56 TWD
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khein-Seng Pua Chairman
Chih Kuang Ouyang General Manager & Director
Pao Feng Chen Head-Finance & Accounting
Chih Jen Hsu Director & Deputy General Manager-Technology
Chi Chiang Yue Chief Operating Officer & Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.-13.18%3 027
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-27.55%10 816
RAMBUS INC.-10.68%2 892
ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-36.98%1 513
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-36.33%1 125
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-30.09%157