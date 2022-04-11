Phison Electronics : Announcement that Phison to attend the "2022 Taiwan Stock Enterprise Day" organized by MasterLink Securities

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/12 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30pm 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online meeting organized by MasterLink Securities 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Phison was invited to participate in the "2022 Taiwan Stock Enterprise Day" organized by MasterLink Securities to explain Phison's operation performance. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:Please check with MasterLink Securities for meeting details.