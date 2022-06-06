Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Phison Electronics Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8299   TW0008299009

PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.

(8299)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Phison Electronics : Announcement that Phison to attend the Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2022 organized by Nomura.

06/06/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Phison Electronics Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/06 Time of announcement 14:30:44
Subject 
 Announcement that Phison to attend the Nomura
Investment Forum Asia 2022 organized by Nomura.
Date of events 2022/06/07 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/07
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00pm
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online session organized by
Nomura.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Phison was invited to
participate in the Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2022 organized by Nomura
to explain Phison's operating performance, etc.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:Please check with Nomura for
meeting details.

Disclaimer

Phison Electronics Corp. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 06:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
