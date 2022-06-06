Phison Electronics : Announcement that Phison to attend the “MasterLink x TPEx Taiwan Technology Day” organized by MasterLink and TPEx

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30pm 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online session organized by MasterLink and TPEx. 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Phison was invited to participate in the "MasterLink x TPEx Taiwan Technology Day" organized by MasterLink and TPEx to explain Phison's operating performance, etc. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:Please check with MasterLink and TPEx for meeting details.