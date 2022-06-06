Phison Electronics : Announcement that Phison to attend the “MasterLink x TPEx Taiwan Technology Day” organized by MasterLink and TPEx
Provided by: Phison Electronics Corp.
Date of announcement
2022/06/06
Subject
Announcement that Phison to attend the
"MasterLink x TPEx Taiwan Technology Day" organized
by MasterLink and TPEx
Date of events
2022/06/08
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30pm
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online session organized by
MasterLink and TPEx.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Phison was invited to
participate in the "MasterLink x TPEx Taiwan Technology Day" organized by
MasterLink and TPEx to explain Phison's operating performance, etc.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:Please check with MasterLink and
TPEx for meeting details.
