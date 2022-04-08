Phison Electronics : Opening Ceremony of the Affiliated Parking Space of Phison R&D Building

PHISON

Opening Ceremony of the Affiliated Parking Space of Phison R&D Building

Phison Electronics Corp. (8299TT), a leading provider of integrated services for NAND controllers and NAND storage solutions, held the opening ceremony of the affiliated parking tower of Phison R&D Building today (4/8). This parking tower not only achieves the goal of all Phison employees having a parking space, but also becomes a new welfare indicator for Guangyuan Science Park (廣源科學園區) in Zhunan, Miaoli.

The parking tower, with an investment of nearly NT$1 billion and a total floor area of 31,074 square meters, can provide more than 1,000 parking spaces for Phison employees; in other words, the construction cost of each parking space is about NT$1 million, which is undoubtedly one of the most substantial employee benefits in this wave of semiconductor and IC design talent shortages.

K.S.Pua, CEO of Phison, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony, saying that the supply of semiconductor and IC design talents has been insufficient recently. In addition to annual salary adjustments based on employee performance, Phison is also committed to improving the working environment and employee benefits. For example, Phison's new-opened Phase #5 R&D building adopts a simple home-style office space design (video link) to moderately reduce the work pressure of employees; furthermore, Phison has also built a first-of-its-kind aerial sports field in Taiwan (video link), which is located on the top floor of Phison R&D Building, so that employees can also have appropriate exercises to relieve stress after getting off work.

K.S.Pua went on to explain that the headquarters of Phison Electronics is located in Zhunan, Miaoli, and the number of employees has reached 3,400, of which more than 70% are local R&D talents trained independently by Phison; in other words, Phison not only invests deeply in Taiwan, but is also committed to enhancing the strength of Taiwan's R&D talents, building a world-class flagship R&D team, and increasing Taiwan's international visibility. Therefore, creating a friendly working environment and attracting more talents to join Phison has become a top priority. The opening of the parking tower is not only a concrete demonstration of Phison's improvement of employee benefits, but also hopes that Phison will become a new indicator of happy enterprises.