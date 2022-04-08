Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Phison Electronics Corp.
  News
  Summary
    8299   TW0008299009

PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.

(8299)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phison Electronics : Opening Ceremony of the Affiliated Parking Space of Phison R&D Building

04/08/2022 | 03:39am EDT
April 8, 2022 PHISON
Opening Ceremony of the Affiliated Parking Space of Phison R&D Building

Phison Electronics Corp. (8299TT), a leading provider of integrated services for NAND controllers and NAND storage solutions, held the opening ceremony of the affiliated parking tower of Phison R&D Building today (4/8). This parking tower not only achieves the goal of all Phison employees having a parking space, but also becomes a new welfare indicator for Guangyuan Science Park (廣源科學園區) in Zhunan, Miaoli.

The parking tower, with an investment of nearly NT$1 billion and a total floor area of 31,074 square meters, can provide more than 1,000 parking spaces for Phison employees; in other words, the construction cost of each parking space is about NT$1 million, which is undoubtedly one of the most substantial employee benefits in this wave of semiconductor and IC design talent shortages.

Opening Ceremony of the Affiliated Parking Space of Phison R&D Building

K.S.Pua, CEO of Phison, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony, saying that the supply of semiconductor and IC design talents has been insufficient recently. In addition to annual salary adjustments based on employee performance, Phison is also committed to improving the working environment and employee benefits. For example, Phison's new-opened Phase #5 R&D building adopts a simple home-style office space design (video link) to moderately reduce the work pressure of employees; furthermore, Phison has also built a first-of-its-kind aerial sports field in Taiwan (video link), which is located on the top floor of Phison R&D Building, so that employees can also have appropriate exercises to relieve stress after getting off work.

K.S.Pua went on to explain that the headquarters of Phison Electronics is located in Zhunan, Miaoli, and the number of employees has reached 3,400, of which more than 70% are local R&D talents trained independently by Phison; in other words, Phison not only invests deeply in Taiwan, but is also committed to enhancing the strength of Taiwan's R&D talents, building a world-class flagship R&D team, and increasing Taiwan's international visibility. Therefore, creating a friendly working environment and attracting more talents to join Phison has become a top priority. The opening of the parking tower is not only a concrete demonstration of Phison's improvement of employee benefits, but also hopes that Phison will become a new indicator of happy enterprises.

Disclaimer

Phison Electronics Corp. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 75 520 M 2 617 M 2 617 M
Net income 2022 8 673 M 301 M 301 M
Net cash 2022 19 663 M 681 M 681 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 5,26%
Capitalization 89 767 M 3 111 M 3 111 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 052
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Phison Electronics Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 455,50 TWD
Average target price 604,56 TWD
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Khein-Seng Pua Chairman
Chih Kuang Ouyang General Manager & Director
Pao Feng Chen Head-Finance & Accounting
Chih Jen Hsu Director & Deputy General Manager-Technology
Chi Chiang Yue Chief Operating Officer & Spokesman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.-11.04%3 111
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-30.11%10 442
RAMBUS INC.-7.59%2 992
ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-36.58%1 523
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-32.92%1 185
EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-29.20%159