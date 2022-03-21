Phison Electronics : Turn Down the Heat on SSDs

When solid state drives (SSDs) began to replace rotating hard disk drives (HDDs) across industries in the early 2000s, one of the touted side benefits was that SSDs used less power-and therefore generated significantly less heat. At the time, heat management was virtually a non-issue for the latest drives.

SSDs have come a long way since then. They've evolved from mere MB/s of performance to 5 GB/s and up, and early looks at Gen5 SSDs are reporting 10 to 12 GB/s and beyond. With greater performance and speed comes greater heat generation. Because today's M.2 NVMe SSDs can overheat quickly, heat management is a critical necessity.

Read: SSDs for Sustained Write-Intensive Workloads

In recent interviews with MSI Insider and StorageReview, Sebastien Jean, Chief Technical Officer at Phison, discussed heat management. He said, "As the speed continues to go up with each new generation, our challenge is to manage the heat. … With Gen4, sometimes people need a cooler, sometimes they are okay with a metal foil label. If their board has enough airflow, it's fine."

SSD speed is measured in gigabytes per second (GB/s), and Jean estimates that with each additional GB/s of speed, an SSD also requires approximately one more watt of power. And more power means more heat. While the power vs. performance relationship isn't perfectly linear and changes in design or process can help, it's a good simple benchmark.

Ignoring extreme heat in your SSD can seriously affect its performance. The result is thermal throttling, which is when an SSD automatically slows down to stay below its maximum threshold temperature to prevent damage.

"You know you need more cooling when you benchmark your SSD and the performance starts at 7 GB/s and then [it suddenly slows down to] 500 MB/s," Jean said. "When you see that rapid drop, it's very likely the SSD went into thermal throttling."

At Phison, engineers are minimizing heat issues by carefully managing growing power needs in the latest SSD generations. "We're trying to stick within roughly the same power envelope as a 7 GB/s SSD as we scale up to 14 GB/s by making a lot of other changes," said Jean.

One strategy is using a smaller process node-for instance, going down from 16 nanometers to seven. Smaller process nodes can operate at higher frequencies with lower voltage. Also, less energy is needed to toggle the transistors, which in turn lowers the power used. Using less power means the SSD generates less heat.

Another way to decrease power requirements is reducing the number of NAND channels used by the SSD. That's possible today, thanks to an improved ONFI bus speed, which is the rate at which data is moved from the NAND to the SSD controller. Jean said, "In practical terms, you no longer need eight channels to saturate the Gen4 and even Gen5 PCIe interface. You can potentially saturate the host interface with four NAND channels, and reducing the number of back-end channels reduces the total SSD power by typically 20 to 30 percent."

Read: SATA SSD Power Saving Modes

"There are lots of things that we're doing to keep the SSD power within a reasonable envelope," Jean said, "but for sure, the SSDs are going to be hotter, in the same way that CPU and GPU got hotter in the 1990s. As we move to Gen5 and Gen6, we may need to consider active cooling."

He recommends a heatsink on Gen4 SSDs at a minimum and stresses the importance of good airflow. Most PC cases have decent airflow, he said. "The M.2 motherboard connectors are near the PCIe connector, so you'll get some airflow from your GPU. Just don't neglect the heatsink on the SSD."

Once the SSD starts to get hot, Jean said, there are two ways to pull that heat out. The first way is "the conduction path, which is, believe it or not, the little [M.2] connector that plugs into the board. Not super efficient, but it still contributes." There's also a small screw at the back of the M.2 PCB that attaches the SSD to the motherboard. Thermal conductivity is based on the material and the volume. The small metal screw has significantly more thermal mass than the gold fingers on the M.2 connector. The screw represents 70 percent of the thermal conduction path from the SSD to the motherboard," said Jean. He added that some vendors have started using a nylon screw on the motherboard to save money, which eliminates the most important conduction path.

The second way to dissipate heat is through convection, which occurs as heat comes off the SSD itself and warms the air around it. If a PC case has good airflow, it could eliminate the need for a heatsink.

Jean likens the evolution of SSD heat management to what happened with gaming computers and GPUs over time. Early gaming computers typically had small metal heatsinks and eventually a small fan was added to manage heat. Today's rigs have massive coolers and fans, and Jean sees more deliberate and robust cooling mechanisms down the line for SSDs.

"I would expect to see heatsinks for Gen5," he said. "But eventually we'll need to have a fan that's pushing air right over the heatsink, too."

When it comes to server-side form factors, Jean said, "the main thing is to have good airflow through the chassis itself, and the heatsinks essentially reduce the need for crazy, high-speed fans because it gives you a much larger dissipation surface. The EDSFF E1 and E3 specifications have form-factor definitions that include heatsinks. Some hyperscalers are willing to trade off storage density in a chassis for a heatsink and a reduced need for high-speed fans."

So how hot is too hot? Jean said that NAND technology sets the temperature limits. "NAND, typically in the consumer space, operates from 0 degrees Celsius (32 degrees F) to anywhere between 70 and 85 degrees Celsius (158 to 185 degrees F), depending on the grade of the NAND," he said. "And as heat goes up, retention of data in NAND goes down."

As an SSD fills up, it becomes much more sensitive to heat. Jean recommends keeping and SSD under 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees F). "The controller and all the other components … are good up to 125 degrees Celsius (257 degrees F)," he said, "but the NAND isn't, and the SSD will go into critical shutdown if it detects that the temperature of the NAND is above 80 degrees Celsius (176 degrees F) or so."

Heat is bad, but extreme cold isn't great either. "If most of your data was written really hot and you read it really cold, you have a huge cross-temp swing," said Jean. "The SSD is designed to handle that, but it translates into more error corrections. So lower maximum throughput. The sweet spot for an SSD is between 25 and 50 Celsius (77 to 122 degrees F)."

As SSD manufacturers and their technology partners develop more and better heat management tools for SSDs, heat will become less of a concern for users overall. Looking forward, Jean sees even more innovative solutions on the horizon.

"If you look at the bigger question of where PCs are going, there's an understanding that, for example, the M.2 PCIe Gen5 card, as it is today, has reached the limit of where it can go. The connector will become a bottleneck for future speed increases," said Jean. "So new connectors are being developed and they'll be available in the next few years. They will greatly increase both the signal integrity and the heat dissipation capability through conduction to the motherboard. These new connectors may allow us to avoid putting fans on SSDs."

Read: Phison is Enabling Custom PCIe Gen 5 SSDs to Ship in 2022