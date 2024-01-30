Phison Electronics (8299TT), a leading provider of NAND controllers and NAND storage solutions, today announced it has introduced a full range of UFS (Universal Flash Storage) controllers (PS8325, PS8327, PS8329, PS8361). Phison’s new UFS solutions support entry-level, middle, premium and flagship smartphone devices to achieve maximum performance in mobile storage and enhance user experiences.

As smartphone devices require higher performance, the storage devices of many entry-level 5G models have transitioned from eMMC to UFS 2.2 storage, and even flagship models of 4G phones have begun adopting the UFS 2.2 specification. Compared to the half-duplex mode of eMMC, the full-duplex mode of UFS 2.2 significantly increases read speeds by three times, not only handling smartphone functions that require processing large amounts of data (such as high-resolution recording and video playback), but also consuming lower power under the same performance speed as eMMC. This helps improve the battery life of smartphones and tablets, meeting the high-performance and low-power consumption needs of mobile devices.

In response to the evolving storage requirements of smartphones, Phison has introduced the cost-effective UFS 2.2 controller PS8327, offering the highest performance-to-cost ratio in history to meet the growing demand for high-speed mobile storage. Utilizing a 22nm process, PS8327 is the smallest UFS 2.2 controller, achieving speeds of 1000MB/s even with NAND Flash capacity as low as 64GB storage. Phison’s comprehensive suite of UFS storage solutions provides many advantages, including cost-effectiveness, performance, and low power consumption for mobile devices.

Additionally, PS8327 features Phison’s in-house sixth-generation LDPC ECC engine, providing more reliable and powerful error correction capabilities. It supports existing NAND Flash requirements from various NAND manufacturers and is expected to support next-generation NAND product specifications.

“With over a decade of research and development experience in the UFS field, Phison has established credible expertise in the development, validation, and technical capabilities of NAND controllers,” said K.S. Pua, CEO of Phison. “PS8327 represents the culmination of Phison’s decade experience of UFS research and development that has garnered significant industry praise. Coupled with Phison’s track record of having numerous UFS storage solutions validated by major smartphone chipset suppliers, PS8327 was quickly adopted and deployed by prominent NAND manufacturers upon its release. It is anticipated that mobile devices equipped with Phison’s PS8327 UFS storage solution will be highly competitive in the market.”

In addition to PS8327, Phison is debuting four UFS controllers this year: PS8325, PS8327, PS8329 and PS8361. The new lineup comprehensively upgrades the competitiveness of its existing UFS product line. From entry-level to flagship smartphones, each category has an optimal UFS storage solution to meet all consumer needs.

UFS 3.1 PS8325 : Catering to high-end smartphones, PS8325 features TSMC’s 12nm process and a dual-channel design supporting the latest 1TB NAND from various NAND manufacturers for a total capacity of 1TB. Additionally, PS8325 boasts Phison’s self-developed 4KB LDPC error correction engine, providing advanced and powerful ECC error correction capabilities, significantly enhancing the stability and lifespan of smartphone storages. PS8325 has already secured design wins from many international leading smartphone manufacturers and is expected to start mass production in the first quarter of this year.

UFS 3.1 PS8329: Focuses on the mid-range smartphone market. Using a 22nm process, PS8329 is the smallest UFS 3.1 controller in the market and can achieve read and write speeds exceeding 2000MB/s through a single-channel configuration. Additionally, the 4K LDPC ECC error correction engine provides outstanding compatibility and performance with next-generation NAND Flash. PS8329 is planned to begin sampling in June of this year.

UFS 4.0 PS8361: Targets the highest specifications of the flagship smartphone market. Key features include TSMC’s 12nm process and a 4-channel design, read and write speeds exceeding 4000MB/s, twice the performance of UFS 3.1, fulfilling high-speed data transfer requirements of its category, delivering quick app launches, multitasking, etc., significantly reducing wait times for loading applications and providing consumers with the most seamless experience. At the same time, the improved power efficiency of PS8361 will effectively extend the battery life of mobile devices. PS8361 has already been designated for use by NAND manufacturers and is expected to begin shipping in the second half of this year.

