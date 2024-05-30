PHOENIX BEVERAGES LIMITED
BRN: C07001183
COMMUNIQUE
The Board of Phoenix Beverages Limited is pleased to announce the extension of the employment contract of the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Bernard Theys until 31 July 2027. The Board is confident that, under the leadership of Mr Theys, the Group will pursue its expansion trajectory.
By order of the Board
IBL Management Ltd
Company Secretary
30 May 2024
This Communique is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3.
The Board of Directors of Phoenix Beverages Limited accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this Communique.
