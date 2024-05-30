PHOENIX BEVERAGES LIMITED

BRN: C07001183

COMMUNIQUE

The Board of Phoenix Beverages Limited is pleased to announce the extension of the employment contract of the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Bernard Theys until 31 July 2027. The Board is confident that, under the leadership of Mr Theys, the Group will pursue its expansion trajectory.

By order of the Board

IBL Management Ltd

Company Secretary

30 May 2024

This Communique is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3.