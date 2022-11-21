Phoenix Beverages : Notice of shareholder meeting

PHOENIX BEVERAGES LIMITED

BRN: C07001183

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING TO SHAREHOLDERS

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Phoenix Beverages Limited will be held at 1st Floor, IBL House, Caudan Waterfront, Port Louison Tuesday 13 December 2022 at 10.00 hours to transact the following business in the manner required for the passing of ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS:

AGENDA

To consider the Integrated Report 2022 of the Company. To receive the report of Deloitte, the auditors of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2022. To consider and adopt the Group's and Company's audited financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2022. To elect, as Director of the Company, Mrs. Catherine McIlraith who has been nominated by the Board and who offers herself for election. To re-elect by rotation, on the recommendation of the Board of Directors, Mr. Guillaume Hugnin who offers himself

for re-election as Director of the Company.

6. To re-elect by rotation, on the recommendation of the Board of Directors, Mr. Hugues Lagesse who offers himself

for re-election as Director of the Company.

7. To re-elect by rotation, on the recommendation of the Board of Directors, Mr. Thierry Lagesse who offers himself

for re-election as Director of the Company.

To fix the remuneration of the Directors for the year to 30 June 2023 and to ratify the emoluments paid to the Directors for the year ended 30 June 2022. To reappoint Deloitte as Auditors for the ensuing year and to authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration. To ratify the emoluments paid to Deloitte, the external auditors, for the financial year ended 30 June 2022.

By Order of the Board

IBL Management Ltd

Company Secretary

27 September 2022

NOTES:

A shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at this meeting may appoint a proxy of his/her own choice to attend and vote on his/her behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. The instrument appointing a proxy or any general power of attorney shall be deposited at the Share Registry and Transfer Office of the Company, DTOS Registry Services Ltd, 10 th Floor, Standard Chartered Tower, 19 Cybercity, Ebène, by Monday 12 December 2022 at 10.00 hours and in default, the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid. For the purpose of this Annual Meeting, the Directors have resolved, in compliance with Section 120(3) of the Companies Act 2001, that the shareholders who are entitled

to receive notice of the meeting shall be those shareholders whose names are registered in the share register of the Company at close of business on 17 November 2022.