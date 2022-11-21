Advanced search
    MBL.N0000   MU0037N00005

PHOENIX BEVERAGES LIMITED

(MBL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2022-11-17
565.00 MUR    0.00%
12:09aPhoenix Beverages : Notice of shareholder meeting
PU
11/11Phoenix Beverages Limited Declares Interim Dividend for the Financial Year Ending 30 June 2023, Payable on or About 19 December 2022
CI
11/11Phoenix Beverages Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Phoenix Beverages : Notice of shareholder meeting

11/21/2022 | 12:09am EST
PHOENIX BEVERAGES LIMITED

BRN: C07001183

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING TO SHAREHOLDERS

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Phoenix Beverages Limited will be held at 1st Floor, IBL House, Caudan Waterfront, Port Louison Tuesday 13 December 2022 at 10.00 hours to transact the following business in the manner required for the passing of ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS:

AGENDA

  1. To consider the Integrated Report 2022 of the Company.
  2. To receive the report of Deloitte, the auditors of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2022.
  3. To consider and adopt the Group's and Company's audited financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2022.
  4. To elect, as Director of the Company, Mrs. Catherine McIlraith who has been nominated by the Board and who offers herself for election.
  5. To re-elect by rotation, on the recommendation of the Board of Directors, Mr. Guillaume Hugnin who offers himself

for re-election as Director of the Company.

6. To re-elect by rotation, on the recommendation of the Board of Directors, Mr. Hugues Lagesse who offers himself

for re-election as Director of the Company.

7. To re-elect by rotation, on the recommendation of the Board of Directors, Mr. Thierry Lagesse who offers himself

for re-election as Director of the Company.

  1. To fix the remuneration of the Directors for the year to 30 June 2023 and to ratify the emoluments paid to the Directors for the year ended 30 June 2022.
  2. To reappoint Deloitte as Auditors for the ensuing year and to authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
  3. To ratify the emoluments paid to Deloitte, the external auditors, for the financial year ended 30 June 2022.

By Order of the Board

IBL Management Ltd

Company Secretary

27 September 2022

NOTES:

  1. A shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at this meeting may appoint a proxy of his/her own choice to attend and vote on his/her behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
  2. The instrument appointing a proxy or any general power of attorney shall be deposited at the Share Registry and Transfer Office of the Company, DTOS Registry Services Ltd, 10th Floor, Standard Chartered Tower, 19 Cybercity, Ebène, by Monday 12 December 2022 at 10.00 hours and in default, the instrument of proxy shall not be treated as valid.
  3. For the purpose of this Annual Meeting, the Directors have resolved, in compliance with Section 120(3) of the Companies Act 2001, that the shareholders who are entitled

to receive notice of the meeting shall be those shareholders whose names are registered in the share register of the Company at close of business on 17 November 2022.

  1. The minutes of the Annual Meeting to be held on 13 December 2022 will be available for consultation and comments during office hours at the registered office of the Company, 4th Floor, IBL House, Caudan Waterfront, Port Louis from 2 February to 10 February 2023.

This notice is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.16 and Rule 14(a) of the Securities (Disclosure Obligations of Reporting Issuers) Rules 2007. The Board of Directors of Phoenix Beverages Limited accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this notice.

Disclaimer

Phoenix Beverages Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 05:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 7 546 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2020 446 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net Debt 2020 810 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
Yield 2020 2,08%
Capitalization 9 293 M 212 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 685
Free-Float 37,3%
Managers and Directors
Bernard Theys Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Rivalland Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Arnaud Marie Cyril Lagesse Non-Executive Chairman
Reshan Rambocus Independent Non-Executive Director
Sylvia Maigrot Independent Non-Executive Director
