Phoenix Capital : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

23.03.2023 14:49:10 (local time)

Company: Phoenix Capital Holding AD-Sofia (0PHA)

BSE received a report as of 31 December 2022 from ABC Finance AD in the capacity of a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by Phoenix Capital Holding AD (0PHA), ISIN BG2100013189.

The report can be found on the website of the Exchange.

