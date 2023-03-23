Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Phoenix Capital Holding AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCH   BG1100003141

PHOENIX CAPITAL HOLDING AD

(PCH)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
1500.00 BGN    0.00%
09:33aPhoenix Capital : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
2022Phoenix Capital : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
2022Phoenix Capital : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phoenix Capital : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

03/23/2023 | 09:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 23.03.2023 14:49:10 (local time)

Company: Phoenix Capital Holding AD-Sofia (0PHA)
BSE received a report as of 31 December 2022 from ABC Finance AD in the capacity of a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by Phoenix Capital Holding AD (0PHA), ISIN BG2100013189.
The report can be found on the website of the Exchange.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Phoenix Capital Holding AD Sofia published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 13:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PHOENIX CAPITAL HOLDING AD
09:33aPhoenix Capital : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' truste..
PU
2022Phoenix Capital : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' truste..
PU
2022Phoenix Capital : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' truste..
PU
2022Phoenix Capital : Partial Repayment
PU
2022Phoenix Capital : Coupon Payment
PU
2022Phoenix Capital : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' truste..
PU
2020Phoenix Capital Holding AD made an offer to acquire remaining 48.89% stake in Exclusive..
CI
2019An unknown buyer acquired 9.62% stake in Exclusive Property REIT-Sofia from Phoenix Cap..
CI
More news
Chart PHOENIX CAPITAL HOLDING AD
Duration : Period :
Phoenix Capital Holding AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Vencislava Blagoeva Altanova Chief Executive Officer & Director
Miroslav Rosenov Georgiev Chairman
Petya Rogozyanska Director-Investor Relations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer