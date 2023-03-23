Phoenix Capital : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
23.03.2023 14:49:10 (local time)
Company: Phoenix Capital Holding AD-Sofia (0PHA)
BSE received a report as of 31 December 2022 from ABC Finance AD in the capacity of a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by Phoenix Capital Holding AD (0PHA), ISIN BG2100013189.
The report can be found on the website of the Exchange.
Disclaimer
Phoenix Capital Holding AD Sofia published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 13:32:08 UTC.