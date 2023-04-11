Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Phoenix Capital Holding AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCH   BG1100003141

PHOENIX CAPITAL HOLDING AD

(PCH)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
1500.00 BGN   -.--%
03:17aPhoenix Capital : Partial Repayment
PU
03/23Phoenix Capital : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
2022Phoenix Capital : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phoenix Capital : Partial Repayment

04/11/2023 | 03:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Partial Repayment 11.04.2023 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: Phoenix Capital Holding AD-Sofia (0PHA)
In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Phoenix Capital Holding AD-Sofia
- BSE code: 0PHA
- ISIN code: BG2100013189
- Date of partial repayment: 19.04.2023
- Total partial repayment: EUR 900000
- Partial repayment per bond: EUR 100
- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 18.04.2023 (Record Date).
- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 12.04.2023 (Ex Date: 13.04.2023).
- Following 19.04.2023, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on EUR 6300000.
- Exchange transactions executed after 12.04.2023 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on EUR 700.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Phoenix Capital Holding AD Sofia published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 07:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PHOENIX CAPITAL HOLDING AD
03:17aPhoenix Capital : Partial Repayment
PU
03/23Phoenix Capital : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' truste..
PU
2022Phoenix Capital : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' truste..
PU
2022Phoenix Capital : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' truste..
PU
2022Phoenix Capital : Partial Repayment
PU
2022Phoenix Capital : Coupon Payment
PU
2022Phoenix Capital : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' truste..
PU
2020Phoenix Capital Holding AD made an offer to acquire remaining 48.89% stake in Exclusive..
CI
2019An unknown buyer acquired 9.62% stake in Exclusive Property REIT-Sofia from Phoenix Cap..
CI
More news
Chart PHOENIX CAPITAL HOLDING AD
Duration : Period :
Phoenix Capital Holding AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Vencislava Blagoeva Altanova Chief Executive Officer & Director
Miroslav Rosenov Georgiev Chairman
Petya Rogozyanska Director-Investor Relations
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer