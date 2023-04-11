Phoenix Capital : Partial Repayment

11.04.2023 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: Phoenix Capital Holding AD-Sofia (0PHA)

In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:

- Issuer: Phoenix Capital Holding AD-Sofia

- BSE code: 0PHA

- ISIN code: BG2100013189

- Date of partial repayment: 19.04.2023

- Total partial repayment: EUR 900000

- Partial repayment per bond: EUR 100

- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 18.04.2023 (Record Date).

- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 12.04.2023 (Ex Date: 13.04.2023).

- Following 19.04.2023, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on EUR 6300000.

- Exchange transactions executed after 12.04.2023 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on EUR 700.

