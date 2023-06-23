(Correcting that the loan facility is with Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd, not RiverFort Global Opportunities PLC).

Phoenix Copper Ltd - base and precious metals explorer in US state of Idaho - Extends "short-term" USD2.0 million loan facility by a further three months. In March, Phoenix had signed the unsecured three-month loan facility carrying a fixed 4% coupon with Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd. At the time, it said the facility will strengthen operational working capital before the 2023 exploration season.

The company retains the option to extend the facility beyond the extended initial term until March 23, 2024, on the same terms as previously announced.

Current stock price: 24.35 pence, down 2.6% on Friday afternoon

12-month change: down 39%

