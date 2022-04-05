Log in
    PXFG   US71903M2098

PHOENIX FOOTWEAR GROUP, INC.

(PXFG)
Cours en différé.  Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/01 09:43:57 am EDT
0.12 USD   -4.00%
01:18pPHOENIX FOOTWEAR : Fiscal 2021 Annual Report
PU
03/30PHOENIX FOOTWEAR : PXFG 2021 OTC Annual Report
PU
2021PXFG Q3 2021 OTC Report
PU
Phoenix Footwear : Fiscal 2021 Annual Report

04/05/2022 | 01:18pm EDT
PHOENIX FOOTWEAR GROUP, INC.

a Delaware corporation

2236 Rutherford Road, Suite 113

Carlsbad, California 92008 _______________________________

Telephone: (760) 602-9688www.phoenixfootwear.comwww.softwalkshoes.comwww.trotters.comwww.buenofootwear.comwww.savashoes.com

3140

(SIC Code)

Annual Report

For the Fiscal Year Ended, January 1, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of January 1, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 13,163,362

As of October 2, 2021, (end of previous reporting period), the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 13,163,362

As of January 2, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 12,925,028

As of March 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 13,243,362

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes:

No:Indicate by check mark whether a change in control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:Yes:

No:

Item 1) Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

The exact name of the issuer is Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company").

The issuer was incorporated in the State of Delaware in 2002

There have been no trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer since inceptionThe issuer does not currently anticipate any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off or reorganization and none have occurred in the past 12 months

The address of the issuer's principal executive offices.

2236 Rutherford Road, Suite 113

Carlsbad, California 92008

Telephone: Fax: Websites:

(760) 602-9688 (760) 602-9619

www.phoenixfootwear.comwww.softwalkshoes.comwww.trotters.comwww.buenofootwear.comwww.savashoes.com

The address of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

Item 2) Security Information

Trading Symbol: PXFG

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. common stock

CUSIP: 71903M209

Par or stated value: $0.01 per share

Total shares authorized: 50,000,000 common shares, as of March 30, 2022

Total shares outstanding: 13,163,362 as of January 1, 2022

Total shares outstanding: 13,243,362 common shares as of March 30, 2022

Number of Shares in Public Float: 8,182,847

Total number of shareholders of record: 140 Transfer Agent

Computershare Investor Services

P.O. Box 43078

Providence, RI 02940-3078

(877) 282-1168

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?

Yes:

No:Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC in the past 12 months. None.

3) Issuance History

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Number of Shares outstanding on December 28, 2019

Opening Balance:

Common: 12,786,695 Preferred: N/A

Date of Transaction

Transaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury)

Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled)

Class of Securities

Value of shares issued ($/per share) at Issuance

Were the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No)

Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).

Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) OR

Nature of Services Provided

(if applicable)

Restricted or Unrestricted as of this filing?

Exemption or Registration

Type?

January 2, 2020

New issuance

25,000

Common

$0.15

No

Kevin Flannagan

Director Compensation - Shares issued pursuant to restricted stock award

Restricted

Rule 701 under the Securities Act of 1933

February 7, 2020

New issuance

33,333

Common

$0.16

No

John M. Dillen

Executive Compensation - Shares issued pursuant to restricted stock award

Restricted

Rule 701 under the Securities Act of 1933

April 1, 2020

New issuance

20,000

Common

$0.11

No

Steven M. DePerrior

Director Compensation - Shares issued pursuant to restricted stock award

Restricted

Rule 701 under the Securities Act of 1933

April 1, 2020

New issuance

20,000

Common

$0.11

No

Stephanie E. Pianka

Director Compensation - Shares issued pursuant to restricted stock award

Restricted

Rule 701 under the Securities Act of 1933

April 1, 2020

New issuance

20,000

Common

$0.11

No

Frederick Port

Director Compensation - Shares issued pursuant to restricted stock award

Restricted

Rule 701 under the Securities Act of 1933

April 1, 2020

New issuance

20,000

Common

$0.11

No

Steven Tannenbaum

Director Compensation - Shares issued pursuant to restricted stock award

Restricted

Rule 701 under the Securities Act of 1933

January 2, 2021

New issuance

25,000

Common

$0.05

No

Kevin Flannagan

Director Compensation - Shares issued pursuant to restricted stock award

Restricted

Rule 701 under the Securities Act of 1933

February 7, 2021

New issuance

33,334

Common

$0.12

No

John M. Dillen

Executive Compensation - Shares issued pursuant to restricted stock

Restricted

Rule 701 under the Securities Act of 1933

award

April 1, 2021

New issuance

20,000

Common

$0.20

No

Steven M. DePerrior

Director Compensation - Shares issued pursuant to restricted stock award

Restricted

Rule 701 under the Securities Act of 1933

April 1, 2021

New issuance

20,000

Common

$0.20

No

Stephanie E. Pianka

Director Compensation - Shares issued pursuant to restricted stock award

Restricted

Rule 701 under the Securities Act of 1933

April 1, 2021

New issuance

20,000

Common

$0.20

No

Frederick Port

Director Compensation - Shares issued pursuant to restricted stock award

Restricted

Rule 701 under the Securities Act of 1933

April 1, 2021

New issuance

20,000

Common

$0.20

No

Steven Tannenbaum

Director Compensation - Shares issued pursuant to restricted stock award

Restricted

Rule 701 under the Securities Act of 1933

May 28, 2021

New Issuance

100,000

Common

$0.15

No

Bruce Kaplan

Executive Compensation - Shares issued pursuant to restricted stock award

Rule 701 under the Securities Act of 1933

Number of Shares outstanding on January 1, 2022

Ending Balance:

Common: 13,163,362 Preferred: N/A

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory Notes and Convertible Notes

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of Note

Issuance

Outstanding Balance as of 1/1/2022 ($)

Principal Amount at Issuance

($)

Interest Accrued as of 1/1/2022

($)

Maturity

Date

Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares)

Name of Noteholder

Reason for Issuance (e.g.

Loan, Services, etc.)

July 21, 2011/July 30, 2012

$1,594,716

$1,350,000

$32,426

July 31, 2022

(1)

Greenwood Capital; Steven Tannenbaum, President and General Partner

Loan

March 29, 2018

$324,618

$275,000

$6,601

July 31, 2022

(2)

James R. Riedman

Loan

March 29, 2018

$236,086

$200,000

$4,800

July 31, 2022

(2)

Steven Tannenbaum

Loan

March 29, 2018

$59,022

$50,000

$1,200

July 31, 2022

(2)

Steven DePerrior

Loan

March 29, 2018

$29,511

$25,000

$600

July 31, 2022

(2)

Jose Lenard

Loan

  • (1) As described in Note 2 and 4 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, pursuant to the amendment dated December 1, 2020, the notes accrue interest at an interest rate of twelve percent (12%) per annum five percent (5.0%) of which shall be payable in cash ("Cash Interest") and seven percent (7.0%) of which shall be payable in kind ("PIK Interest"). The Company will pay the accrued Cash Interest in cash semi-annually in arrears on October 31 and April 30 of each year (each an "Interest Payment Date"), commencing April 30, 2021, or if any such day is not a Business Day, on the next succeeding Business Day, and the accrued PIK Interest shall be added to the Principal of this Note on each Interest Payment Date. All accrued but unpaid interest under this Note shall be payable at maturity (or upon conversion). The Notes were initially convertible into 5,869,565 shares of the Company's common stock at a conversion price of $.23 per share. On June 30, 2020, the Company, Greenwood, and the 2018 Subordinated Note Holders agreed to waive the Event of Default and amend the Notes to extend the maturity date to July 31, 2022, and decrease the conversion price from $0.23 per share to $0.10 per share. As of January 1, 2022, the Notes are convertible into 15,947,161 shares of the Company's common stock at a conversion price of $0.10 per share. The 2012 Note also provides for mandatory conversion into common stock in the event certain market conditions are met for the trading of the Company's stock, including a trading price of at least $1.00 per share on each trading day during any period of 90 consecutive days ending within 10 days prior to the date of determination, or in the event a change of control results from a sale of the Company in a merger, stock or asset sale for a cash price of at least $5.00 per share.

  • (2) As described in Note 2 and 4 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, pursuant to the amendment dated December 1, 2020, the notes accrue interest at an interest rate of twelve percent (12%) per annum five percent (5.0%) of which shall be payable in cash ("Cash Interest") and seven percent (7.0%) of which shall be payable in kind ("PIK Interest"). The Company will pay the accrued Cash Interest in cash semi-annually in arrears on October 31 and April 30 of each year (each an "Interest Payment Date"), commencing April 30, 2021, or if any such day is not a Business Day, on the next succeeding Business Day, and the accrued PIK Interest shall be added to the Principal of this Note on each Interest Payment Date. All accrued but unpaid interest under this Note shall be payable at maturity (or upon conversion). Interest shall be paid semi-annually in arrears on April 30 and October 31 of each year. The Notes were initially convertible into 2,391,304 shares of the Company's common stock at a conversion price of $0.23 per share. On June 30, 2020, the Company, Greenwood, and the 2018 Subordinated Note Holders agreed to waive the Event of Default and amend the Notes to extend the maturity date to July 31, 2022, and decrease the conversion price from $0.23 per share to $0.10 per share. As of January 1, 2022, the Notes are convertible into 6,492,365 shares of the Company's common stock at a conversion price of $0.10 per share. The conversion price is subject to adjustment in the event of certain corporate transactions, including but not limited to, recapitalization of the Company's capital stock, issuances of common stock at a price below the conversion price and reorganization, merger or consolidation.

4) Financial Statements

  • A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

    U.S. GAAP

    IFRS

  • B. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual):

    Name: John Dillen

    Title: CFO

    Relationship to Issuer: Employee and Officer

The following audited consolidated financial statements are attached at the end of this Annual Report as Exhibit A are and are hereby incorporated by reference:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Phoenix Footwear Group Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 17:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
