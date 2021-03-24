Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Phoenix Gold Resources Corp.    PXA   CA71906R3045

PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP.

(PXA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phoenix Gold Arranges $1,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

03/24/2021 | 12:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2021) - Phoenix Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: PXA) (the "Company") announces that the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Private Placement") with one placee to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 through the sale of up to 2,500,000 units ("Units") of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one warrant, which each full warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of 24 months from closing of the Private Placement (the "Closing") at a price of $0.60.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Private Placement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; all Units and securities of the Company issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the Closing.

The Private Placement is not expected to result in the creation of a new control person of the Company. To the Company's knowledge, there is no material information concerning the Company or its securities that has not been generally disclosed.

For further information:

Andrew Lee
CEO, President and Director
Telephone: 778-302-2257
Email: pxagold@gmail.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the expected completion of the Private Placement, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78411


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP.
12:35aPhoenix Gold Arranges $1,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
03/12Phoenix Gold Engages Investor Relations and Digital Marketing Services
NE
03/01Phoenix Gold Signs Option to Acquire Past-Producing Copper-Zinc Mine in Newfo..
NE
03/01PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES  : IIROC Trading Resumption - PXA
AQ
03/01PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES  : IIROC Trading Halt - PXA
AQ
2020PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES  : IIROC Trading Resumption - PXA
AQ
2019Fox Automotive Switzerland AG announces Hungary subsidiary for production lin..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,54 M -0,43 M -0,43 M
Net Debt 2020 0,36 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,42x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,8 M 11,8 M 11,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,2%
Chart PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Phoenix Gold Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Lee President, CEO & Director
Sean Choi Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul C. Jones Director
Walter Davidson Director
Donald James McDowell VP-Corporate Development & Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP.46.88%10
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION-3.26%23 024
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED0.86%8 336
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-14.23%5 359
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.-14.13%3 926
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK17.31%3 904
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ