Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Phoenix Group Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHNX   GB00BGXQNP29

PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(PHNX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/22 11:35:24 am
640.2 GBX   -0.28%
02:19aPHOENIX : Board updates
PU
01:39aPHOENIX : calls for more action to tackle the Guidance Gap
PU
02/15PHOENIX : Life announces its with-profits bonus rates from January 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Phoenix : Board updates

02/23/2022 | 02:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Phoenix Group Holdings plc ("Phoenix Group" or "the Group") announces the following Board changes.

As was previously noted in a press release dated 6 July 2021, Phoenix Group's Chairman, Nicholas Lyons, has been nominated for the prestigious role of Lord Mayor of the City of London beginning in November 2022 for a one-year term. The Board is delighted that its Chairman has been recognised in this way and has planned accordingly to enable him to take-up this full-time role. It is therefore planned that Mr Lyons will take a sabbatical from Phoenix Group commencing 1 September 2022 and will then return to his roles as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Nomination Committee in November 2023, subject to regulatory approval. To promote clarity of leadership during his sabbatical, Mr Lyons will formally resign from his roles on the Board for the period of his sabbatical.

As a result, the Board has agreed that, subject to regulatory approval, Alastair Barbour, currently the Group's Senior Independent Director, will assume the role of interim Chairman from 1 September 2022 for the term of Mr Lyons' sabbatical. The Board believes that not only is Mr Barbour the best appointee for this interim role, but also that his longstanding knowledge and commitment to Phoenix will ensure a consistent approach to Board matters.

The Board has also agreed that, subject to regulatory approval, Karen Green will succeed Alastair Barbour as Senior Independent Director beginning after the conclusion of Phoenix Group's 2022 Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2022. Ms Green is the Chair of the Board Sustainability Committee and the Designated Non-Executive Director for Workforce Engagement.

The Board is also pleased to announce the appointment of Katie Murray as an independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 April 2022. Katie is the Group Chief Financial Officer of the NatWest Group, a position she has held since January 2019, having joined NatWest as Director of Finance in November 2015. She is a director of NatWest Group plc. Katie has worked in Finance and Accounting for over 30 years. She was previously the Group Finance Director for Old Mutual Emerging Markets, based in Johannesburg from 2011 to 2015, having held various roles across Old Mutual since 2002. Prior to that, she worked at KPMG for 13 years. Katie is a Chartered Accountant, having trained in Scotland and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

Commenting on the changes, Nicholas Lyons, Phoenix Group Chairman, said:

"I am very grateful that the Board, our regulators and our major investors have been so supportive of my accepting the full-time, one year role of Lord Mayor of the City of London, commencing in November 2022, and I look forward to having the opportunity to help promote the UK's world-leading financial and professional services sectors and London as the pre-eminent global financial centre.".

The Board has planned thoughtfully for this situation and I am delighted that our Senior Independent Director, Alastair Barbour, is to be appointed as interim Chairman during my sabbatical. Alastair has been at Phoenix Group for over eight years now and has substantial chairing experience and technical skills, all of which make him the ideal candidate for this role. I am also delighted that Karen Green is to be appointed as our new Senior Independent Director to succeed Alastair. I know she will provide excellent support to both Alastair and me.

I am also very pleased that Katie Murray will be joining the Phoenix Group Board and we look forward to her bringing her wealth of experience to the Group. Katie brings deep finance and accounting skills built through her experience at a senior executive level across both the banking and insurance sectors, as well as her earlier private practice background."

No other information is required to be notified under Listing Rule 9.6.13 R.

-Ends-

Enquiries

Investors/Analysts:

Claire Hawkins
Director of Corporate Affairs
Phoenix Group
+44 (0)20 3735 0575

Andrew Downey
Investor Relations Director
Phoenix Group
+44 (0)20 3735 0160

Media:

Douglas Campbell
Teneo
+44 (0)775 313 6628

Shellie Wells
Corporate Communications Director
Phoenix Group
+44 (0)20 3735 0922

Disclaimer

Phoenix Group Holdings plc published this content on 23 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2022 07:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
02:19aPHOENIX : Board updates
PU
01:39aPHOENIX : calls for more action to tackle the Guidance Gap
PU
02/15PHOENIX : Life announces its with-profits bonus rates from January 2022
PU
02/07Berenberg Lifts Phoenix Group To Buy From Hold, Boosts PT
MT
02/06Phoenix Group Says Government Should Raise Management Fee Cap For Young Savers
MT
02/02Barclays Lowers Phoenix Group PT, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
01/31PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC(LSE : PHNX) added to S&P EUROPE 350 - Insurance (Industry Group..
CI
01/31PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC(LSE : PHNX) added to S&P International 700
CI
01/31PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC(LSE : PHNX) added to S&P EUROPE 350 - Financials
CI
01/31PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC(LSE : PHNX) added to S&P EUROPE 350
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 961 M 6 744 M 6 744 M
Net income 2021 -425 M -578 M -578 M
Net cash 2021 3 126 M 4 249 M 4 249 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,1x
Yield 2021 7,60%
Capitalization 6 393 M 8 690 M 8 690 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 7 653
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Phoenix Group Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 640,20 GBX
Average target price 781,59 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew David Briggs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rakesh Kishore Thakrar Group Finance Director & Director
Nicholas Lyons Non-Executive Chairman
Antonios Kassimiotis Group Chief Operating Officer
Michael Eakins Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-1.99%8 690
AXA0.44%71 994
METLIFE, INC.10.35%57 414
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.4.18%42 890
PRUDENTIAL PLC-8.63%42 689
AFLAC INCORPORATED7.50%41 195