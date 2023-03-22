Phoenix : Government set to delay decision on accelerating the state pension age increase

Commentary from Catherine Foot, Director of Phoenix Insights, on the reports that the Government is to delay plans to bring forward the state pension age increase

"A strategy to raise the state pension age in line with average life expectancy is not an adequate policy response to the deep and growing health inequalities we experience in this country. Many people on low incomes in the UK fall out of work because of ill health and disability years, and in a significant number of cases, decades before reaching state pension age.

"We urgently need to take a more comprehensive look at the role the state pension plays alongside the working age benefits system and other initiatives such as auto-enrolment if we are to develop a policy response that genuinely addresses the realities of inequalities in work and health.

"Today's reports reflect the fact that it is not the right time to accelerate the increase given our recent declines in life expectancy and where we are in the political cycle. Bringing forward the state pension age increase as recommended by the Cridland review will see around 7 million people affected and expected to wait longer to receive their state pension income."

