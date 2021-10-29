Log in
Phoenix Group Supporting the Green Horizon Summit at COP26

10/29/2021
We are delighted to be a strategic partner of the Green Horizon Summit at COP26, running from 2-11 November. For the first time Finance will be a key theme of COP26 and mobilising private finance in the transition to net zero will be front and centre of this debate. In recognition of this, the Green Horizon Summit will bring together leading decision makers and influencers in green finance to tackle these challenges head on, turn commitments into action, and mobilise private capital in the transition to net zero.

The importance of collaboration in delivering net zero was the key theme of our recent event Power of Pensions: Accelerating Action Towards Net Zero, so we're delighted to have another opportunity to join our peers to tackle these issues.

The Summit agenda is focussed on tackling four big questions:

  • How can we finance transition and growth?
  • How can we build a global playbook?
  • How can we price carbon and nature?
  • How can we meet, and beat, the $100bn promise?

We will be speaking at a number of the Summit sessions, as well as participating in a range of panel sessions. Other speakers at the event include:

  • Dr Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance and the Prime Minister's Finance Adviser for COP26
  • Emma Howard Boyd CBE, Interim Chair, Green Finance Institute
  • Kate Hampton, Chief Executive Officer, Children Investment Fund Foundation
  • Ingrid Holmes, Executive Director, Green Finance Institute
  • Catherine McGuinness, Chair of Policy & Resources, the City of London Corporation
  • William Russell, The Rt Hon the Lord Mayor of the City of London
  • Professor Lord Nicholas Stern, Chair of the Centre for Climate Change Economics and Policy
  • Dr Rhian-Mari Thomas OBE, CEO, Green Finance Institute

The event is free to all approved attendees, with no membership required. You can register your interest for the event on the Green Horizon Summit's website.

Disclaimer

Phoenix Group Holdings plc published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 09:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
