Phoenix Group Holdings PLC - London-based life insurance provider - Further to tender offer, says will accept for purchase validly tendered notes in an aggregate amount of USD500 million. Offer relates to USD750.0 million fixed rate reset perpetual restricted tier 1 contingent convertible notes.
Current stock price: 480.60 pence
12-month change: down 12%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
