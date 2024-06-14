Phoenix Group Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based long-term savings and retirement businesses company. The Company offers a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle. Its segments include Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, and Europe & Other. The Retirement Solutions segment includes new, and in-force individual annuity and bulk purchase annuity contracts. The Retirement Solutions segment also includes United Kingdom individual annuity business. The Pensions & Savings segment includes new and in-force life insurance and investment unit-linked policies. The With-Profits segment includes all policies written by the Companyâs with-profit funds, with the exception of Standard Life Heritage With-Profit Fund contracts. The Europe & Other segment includes business written in Ireland and Germany. It also includes protection products and products sold under the SunLife brand.