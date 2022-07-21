Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Phoenix Group Holdings plc
  News
  Summary
    PHNX   GB00BGXQNP29

PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(PHNX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:09 2022-07-21 am EDT
591.50 GBX   -0.55%
04:54aPHOENIX : Standard Life completes £150m full scheme buy-in of the Sappi UK Pension Scheme
PU
07/15PHOENIX : appoints Tim Fassam as Public Affairs Director
PU
07/14Phoenix Group Holdings plc Appoints Tim Fassam as Director of Public Affairs
CI
Summary 
Summary

Phoenix : Standard Life completes £150m full scheme buy-in of the Sappi UK Pension Scheme

07/21/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, has concluded a £150M Bulk Purchase Annuity ("BPA") transaction covering 1,300 members of the Sappi UK Pension Scheme ("the Scheme").

As a full scheme buy-in, the transaction has enabled the Trustee and Company to significantly reduce the risks associated with its pension scheme liabilities by securing full benefits for the Scheme's members.

Read the full announcement

Disclaimer

Phoenix Group Holdings plc published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 08:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 950 M 8 326 M 8 326 M
Net income 2022 345 M 414 M 414 M
Net Debt 2022 156 B 186 B 186 B
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 8,42%
Capitalization 5 937 M 7 112 M 7 112 M
EV / Sales 2022 23,2x
EV / Sales 2023 22,7x
Nbr of Employees 8 045
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Phoenix Group Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 594,80 GBX
Average target price 748,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew David Briggs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rakesh Kishore Thakrar Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nicholas Lyons Non-Executive Chairman
Antonios Kassimiotis Group Chief Operating Officer
Michael Eakins Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-8.21%7 112
AXA-18.27%50 995
METLIFE, INC.-2.70%49 833
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-12.08%35 933
AFLAC INCORPORATED-5.86%35 236
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-7.18%33 518