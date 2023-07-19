Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, today announces two new senior appointments into the Commercial team that supports its Retirement Solutions business.

Kenny McIvor joins as Head of Trading and David Burton joins as Head of Platforms and Process. Both add further capability to drive business growth through the effective and efficient management of risk and will report into Justin Grainger, Commercial & Finance Director, responsible for managing the Group's c.£32 bn book of annuities*

Kenny joins from WTW where he was Director in the Life Consulting Practice and brings 15 years of experience working in pricing and strategy for annuities and Bulk Purchase Annuities. He will be focused on ensuring an aligned approach between new business origination and finance, to help optimise the BPA business and shape its strategic direction.

David has over 20 years of experience delivering technology-based solutions and joins from L&G Retirement and L&G Investment Management where he was responsible for technology solutions within the Solvency II and BPA business areas. He will be defining and implementing Standard Life's technology strategy to drive efficiencies across the function, with a focus on developing out the team's capabilities and improving its underlying operating model.

Justin Grainger, Commercial Finance Director, Phoenix Group, said: "The BPA and wider retirement market continues to grow, and our business has gone through a period of rapid growth in line with this demand. Given this, our focus is on ensuring we have the best talent from across the industry to meet our customers' needs, to help deliver a robust commercial and technology strategy that ensures the effective and efficient management of risk, and achieves scale through technology. This will ensure we continue to evolve our approach to meet our wider strategic ambitions in this space.

"We are very excited to have Kenny and David join us at this time, and I know that their experience will ensure we are expertly placed to achieve our ambitious objectives for 2023 and beyond."

