  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Phoenix Group Holdings plc
  News
  Summary
    PHNX   GB00BGXQNP29

PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(PHNX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:44:49 2023-02-15 am EST
633.20 GBX   +0.19%
Phoenix : assigns £338m to multi asset climate solution

02/15/2023 | 04:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Phoenix Group, the UK's largest long-term savings and retirement business, has assigned £338 million of with-profits investment funds to a new multi asset climate solution which will be managed by Robeco.

The new solution forms part of Phoenix Life and Standard Life's wider with-profits strategic asset allocation. This will add another diversified source of return that aims to meet the long-term investment objectives for with-profits customers through a balanced portfolio of equity and credit, that invests in the climate change leaders of today and the future, and companies pursuing a net-zero decarbonisation strategy.

Strategic Asset Allocation
  • Net Zero 2050 Climate Equities - 20%
  • Climate Global Bonds (credit) - 20%
  • Smart Energy Equities - 15%
  • Sustainable Property Equities - 10%
  • Global Green Bonds 10%
  • SDG High Yield Bonds - 10%
  • Smart Materials Equities - 10%
  • Smart Mobility Equities - 5%

After a competitive search process, international investment manager Robeco was selected to manage this multi asset climate solution. Robeco is known as a leader in sustainable investing, launching its first sustainable equity fund in 1995 and integrating environmental, social and governance criteria across all of its investment processes since 2010. Robeco also holds an A+ PRI score, was one of the founding signatories to Net Zero, and has been awarded the "Leader" ranking in ESG commitment level by Morningstar.

James Mitchell, Head of Strategic Partnerships and Research, Phoenix Group, said:

"We are delighted to be working with Robeco on this new multi asset climate solution as part of our ongoing commitment to help tackle the climate challenge. At Phoenix, we are continuing to find ways to create a sustainable future for all, including renewed investment into social housing, infrastructure and cutting-edge green technologies. Our partnership with Robeco drives forward this commitment across different asset classes as we aim to be net zero throughout our investment portfolio by 2050."

Ed Collinge, Global Head of Client Solutions, Robeco added:

"It is exciting to be partnering with a like-minded investor such as Phoenix Group, who is looking to achieve strong investment returns for their policyholders whilst also embracing and integrating climate goals to enable a more sustainable future for all. Sustainable objectives are becoming a cornerstone of many investors' portfolios and we were delighted to jointly create an innovative solution that seeks to both benefit from and enable the climate transition."

Enquiries

Dilesh Sangaran
Phoenix Group
07974 604 323
dilesh.sangaran@thephoenixgroup.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Phoenix Group Holdings plc published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 09:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 7 311 M 8 885 M 8 885 M
Net income 2022 -986 M -1 198 M -1 198 M
Net Debt 2022 138 B 168 B 168 B
P/E ratio 2022 -7,13x
Yield 2022 8,04%
Capitalization 6 310 M 7 668 M 7 668 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,8x
EV / Sales 2023 20,6x
Nbr of Employees 8 045
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Phoenix Group Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 632,00 GBX
Average target price 727,06 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew David Briggs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rakesh Kishore Thakrar Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Chairman
Antonios Kassimiotis Group Chief Operating Officer
Michael Eakins Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC3.84%7 668
AXA8.31%72 644
METLIFE, INC.0.03%56 399
AFLAC INCORPORATED-3.79%43 689
PRUDENTIAL PLC13.84%42 947
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.5.00%38 221