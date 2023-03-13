Advanced search
    PHNX   GB00BGXQNP29

PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(PHNX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:29:43 2023-03-13 am EDT
599.90 GBX   -2.90%
03:56aHSBC buys UK arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank
AN
03:28aPhoenix Group's Attributable Loss Widens in FY22
MT
03:05aEarnings Flash (PHNX.L) PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS Posts FY22 Revenue GBP6.32B
MT
Phoenix lifts yearly dividend despite widened loss

03/13/2023 | 06:12am EDT
(Alliance News) - Phoenix Group Holdings PLC on Monday reported a widened loss for 2022 due to a jump in net investment losses, but still increased its annual dividend.

The London-listed blue-chip life insurance provider said pretax loss widened to GBP2.84 billion in 2022 from GBP430 million in 2021. Net income amounted to a loss of GBP31.75 billion, compared to a positive income of GBP24.54 billion.

This was due to GBP38.1 billion in negative net investment income, compared to positive GBP18.0 billion. Basic loss per share was 185.2 pence, compared to loss per share of 86.4p year-on-year.

Net premiums were flat at GBP5.37 billion from GBP5.38 billion.

Adjusted operating profit was GBP1.25 billion, up slightly from GBP1.23 billion a year earlier. Company-compiled market consensus had expected it to drop to GBP1.13 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Andy Briggs said: "Phoenix has a simple strategy that is focused on the UK long-term savings and retirement market. We have continued to make excellent progress across all areas of that strategy in 2022, despite the challenging economic backdrop."

Phoenix declared a final dividend of 26.0p per share for 2022, lifting its annual dividend by 3.9% to 50.8 pence per share from 48.9p a year prior.

Looking ahead, Phoenix noted that 2023 has "a challenging economic environment", but it remains confident that its model and risk management approach will ensure that it remains "highly resilient to any economic volatility".

Cash amounted to GBP1.51 billion at period end. It is down 12% from GBP1.72 billion in 2021 but above target range of GBP1.3 billion to GBP1.4 billion.

Shares were down 3.5% at 596.40 pence each on Monday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 7 311 M 8 818 M 8 818 M
Net income 2022 -986 M -1 189 M -1 189 M
Net Debt 2022 138 B 167 B 167 B
P/E ratio 2022 -7,39x
Yield 2022 8,22%
Capitalization 6 169 M 7 440 M 7 440 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,8x
EV / Sales 2023 20,5x
Nbr of Employees 8 045
Free-Float 85,3%
Chart PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Phoenix Group Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 617,80 GBX
Average target price 724,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew David Briggs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rakesh Kishore Thakrar Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Chairman
Antonios Kassimiotis Group Chief Operating Officer
Michael Eakins Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC1.51%7 440
AXA12.86%77 990
METLIFE, INC.-13.80%48 305
PRUDENTIAL PLC8.96%40 553
AFLAC INCORPORATED-11.00%39 200
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION7.45%34 985