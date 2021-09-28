Phoenix : makes senior hires to Bulk Purchase Annuities team

Phoenix Group ("Phoenix"), the UK's largest long-term savings and retirement business, today announces five new appointments to its Bulk Purchase Annuities team. Mark Fenlon has joined to lead the Annuity Client Services Team, Matt Richards and Rhian Littlewood join as Senior Business Development Managers, and Jack Hill joins as Senior Pricing Manager. Charlotte Fletcher also joins the business as a Business Development Actuary.

Phoenix continues to develop and grow its expert Bulk Purchase Annuities franchise, focussing on value oriented deals, expanding its proposition and developing its operating model. Mark, Matt, Rhian and Jack join the Bulk Purchase Annuities team each with over a decade of experience in the de-risking space.

Mark has joined the team from Aviva, where he was responsible for growing and leading both BPA Operations and Reinsurance Operations. Leading the Annuity Client Services team, Mark will be responsible for all post-sale elements of our annuity transactions, ensuring an optimal operating model to provide customers with a flexible and seamless experience.

Matt joins the team after 10 years in the Origination team at Pension Insurance Corporation where he was responsible for managing, structuring and executing buy-ins, buyouts and captive reinsurance transactions. Rhian brings a decade of consulting experience, having previously worked within the Risk Settlement team at Aon, advising on and executing bulk annuity contracts for pension schemes. Matt and Rhian will share responsibility for leading the new business transactions team.

Jack has joined the team from Mercer where he was a Principal in the Risk Transfer Team, specialising in bulk annuity transactions, longevity swaps, liability management exercises and advising pension schemes on long-term strategy. Jack will be focussing on improving commercial aspects of the BPA business, including the expansion of the BPA product proposition.

Justin Grainger, Phoenix Group's Head of Bulk Purchase Annuities, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Mark, Matt, Rhian, Jack and Charlotte to the Phoenix Bulk Purchase Annuities team. As we continue to grow our BPA business, we are attracting the best talent in the market and our new cohort of hires is testament to that. Our growing team signals our commitment to our customers and to becoming a market leader in the BPA business."

Phoenix recently announced £1.4bn of BPA business for 2021, including a £1bn buy-in with the Pearl Group, one of its own schemes.

-Ends-

Enquiries

Dilesh Sangaran

PR Manager

Phoenix Group

07974 604 323 / 0203 735 0942

Dilesh.sangaran@thephoenixgroup.com

Notes to editors

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix is the UK's largest long-term savings and retirement business, with £338 billion of assets under administration and c.14 million customers.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose - helping people secure a life of possibilities. This means taking responsible and sustainable investment decisions, and using our presence and voice to advocate on behalf of the UK's savers. We understand that our scale and expertise means that we have an important role to play for our customers, colleagues and our communities.

As life expectancy continues to increase and the pension landscape continues to shift, we will continue to be a safe and dependable ally in the journey to and through retirement for millions of customers, by providing the right guidance and products, at the right time, to support the right choices. We offer a broad range of products for people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

Our strategy focuses on delivering long term, sustainable value and, to fulfil our purpose, focuses on five key areas to ensure we respond to changing customer needs, manage our capital position well, create value, inspire our people, and put sustainability at the heart of our business.

Phoenix is a FTSE 100 company and we feature in the FTSE 100 ESG Select Index. In 2020 we committed to our operations being net zero carbon by 2025 and our investment portfolios by 2050. We are playing an active role in helping to build back better and greener as we invest for the future. We are a Living Wage Employer and recognised as a Carer Positive Exemplary for offering the best support to colleagues who are carers.

LinkedIn: PhoenixGroup-UK

Twitter: @PhoenixGroupUK