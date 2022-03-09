Log in
    PHNX   GB00BGXQNP29

PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(PHNX)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/22 04:35:32 am
623.2 GBX   +3.35%
04:21aPHOENIX : unveils new visual identity
PU
03/08British insurer Phoenix in talks over Russia and Ukraine risks
RE
03/02PHOENIX : becomes first financial services organisation to adopt social…
PU
Phoenix : unveils new visual identity

03/09/2022 | 04:21am EST
Phoenix Group, the UK's largest long-term savings and retirement business, is unveiling a new and modern visual identity for its corporate brand that will provide the foundations for building even stronger brand engagement with core audiences.

The introduction of a new visual identity represents an important milestone in Phoenix Group's evolution from a traditional closed book consolidator, to a purpose-led business with growing consumer brands. The new visual identity looks to reflect Phoenix Group's purpose - "helping people secure a life of possibilities"- and the modern organisation it is today.

Andy Briggs, Group CEO of Phoenix Group, comments:

"The launch of Phoenix Group's new visual identity is an important landmark in our journey and growth story, and reflects the evolution we are undergoing as a purpose-led business. We want to help everyone 'secure a life of possibilities' - that is our purpose - and I believe it's a purpose that has never been more important. With an ageing population and people living longer, a savings gap for many, and the need to act sustainably, we are looking to make a difference to the things that matter most to the lives of millions of people. For us that means providing the right guidance and products at the right time, and helping to really engage people in their financial future. It also means taking responsible and sustainable investment decisions and using our scale and expertise to drive forward change for the better, on behalf of the 13 million customers we have across all our brands. The introduction of our new visual identity supports our strategy and will enable us to build our presence as a leading organisation."

As part of its brand strategy, Phoenix Group is also introducing an endorsement approach that will show a visible connection across its consumer brands. It will spotlight the strength of Phoenix Group as a purpose-led business, while making it clear that its consumer brands, which include Standard Life and SunLife, are "part of Phoenix Group". The endorsement approach will enhance the collective strength of Phoenix Group as a whole, while helping its customer brands to thrive and grow. Each brand within Phoenix Group continues to play an important role in delivering the Group's purpose and growth strategy.

As a leading employer, the launch also supports the company's focus on building a strong and engaging employer brand that encourages the diversity of thought and experience needed to foster a positive culture, and create products and services that deliver great outcomes for customers.

The new visual identity and brand strategy for Phoenix Group will be introduced in an efficient way over the coming months.

Ben Rhodes, Brand Director, Phoenix Group, comments:

"The introduction of our new visual identity and brand endorsement represents a clear commitment to engaging more deeply with our growing audiences, and an indication of the collective power of our suite of well-known brands, to help people achieve a better financial future. The changes we have made reflect our purpose, and our optimism for the future for our c 13 million customers and as we grow our organisation, while staying true to our strengths of stability and confidence. The combined scale and strength of Phoenix Group provides a platform for our customer facing brands to thrive and grow, which we reflect in the clearer endorsement of our suite of brands."

About Phoenix Group's new visual identity Design

The design work for Phoenix's new visual identity was completed by Moving Brands. The changes across the brandmark, colour, typography, graphics, art direction, sonics and motion have been made following extensive research.

The feather icon and wordmark are keystones of the new visual identity. Both are designed to convey optimism and progression, to reflect Phoenix's purpose of "helping people secure a life of possibilities", while maintaining stability and confidence. This is further brought to life with the use of a new sonic identity and motion graphics in some of the digital applications of the new visual identity. New photography is also being introduced to express "a life of possibilities", showing people captured in the moment in real life, to engage with customers and colleagues.

Brand architecture

Phoenix Group is also introducing a master brand endorsement strategy for the brands within the Group, making it clear that each is part of Phoenix Group, showing the power of the brands individually and as a sum of the whole. The approach will be deployed across the portfolio during the course of the year. Each brand within Phoenix Group is playing an important role in delivering the Group's growth strategy and together their combined strength will deliver on Phoenix's purpose of "helping people secure a life of possibilities".

-Ends- Enquiries

Daniel White
Phoenix Group
daniel.white@thephoenixgroup.com
0797 195 2921

Nicki Lundy
Phoenix Group
nicki.lundy@thephoenixgroup.com
07515 298 302


Notes to editors About Phoenix Group

Phoenix is the UK's largest long-term savings and retirement business, with c.£300 billion of assets under administration and c.13 million customers.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose - helping people secure a life of possibilities. This means taking responsible and sustainable investment decisions, and using our presence and voice to advocate on behalf of the UK's savers. We understand that our scale and expertise means that we have an important role to play for our customers, colleagues and our communities.

As life expectancy continues to increase and the pension landscape continues to shift, we will continue to be a safe and dependable ally in the journey to and through retirement for millions of customers, by providing the right guidance and products, at the right time, to support the right choices. We offer a broad range of products for people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

Our strategy focuses on delivering long term, sustainable value and, to fulfil our purpose, focuses on five key areas to ensure we respond to changing customer needs, manage our capital position well, create value, inspire our people, and put sustainability at the heart of our business.

Phoenix is a FTSE 100 company and we feature in the FTSE100 ESG Select Index. We are playing an active role in helping to build back better and greener as we invest for the future. In 2020 we committed to our operations being net zero carbon by 2025 and our investment portfolios by 2050. In 2021 we set an interim target of a 50% reduction in the carbon emission intensity of c £250bn of investments by 2030.

We are a Living Wage Employer and recognised as a Carer Positive Exemplary Employer for offering the best support to colleagues who are carers.

LinkedIn: PhoenixGroup-UK
Twitter: @PhoenixGroupUK

Disclaimer

Phoenix Group Holdings plc published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 09:20:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
