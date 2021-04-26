Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Phoenix Group Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHNX   GB00BGXQNP29

PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(PHNX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/26 04:26:13 am
721.8 GBX   -0.08%
04/01PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29PHOENIX  : Annual Report and Accounts 2020
PU
03/29PHOENIX  : Proxy Form 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Standard Life Aberdeen to change name to "Abrdn"

04/26/2021 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The offices of Standard Life Aberdeen in Saint Andrew Square Edinburgh, Scotland

LONDON (Reuters) -British asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen said on Monday it plans to change its name to "Abrdn PLC" as part of a plan to shore up and modernise its brand identity.

The new name - which will be pronounced "Aberdeen" - comes after the company sold its Standard Life brand to life insurer Phoenix earlier this year.

"Our new brand Abrdn builds on our heritage and is modern, dynamic and, most importantly, engaging for all of our client and customer channels," said chief executive Stephen Bird, who joined the firm last year.

"It is a highly-differentiated brand that will create unity across the business, replacing five different brand names that have each been operating independently."

The Phoenix deal came after Edinburgh-headquartered Standard Life merged with Aberdeen-based Aberdeen Asset Management in 2017.

Phoenix took on the Standard Life brand from Standard Life Aberdeen in February and sold back some of the businesses it bought from SLA in 2018, as the pair simplified their partnership.

The Abrdn rebranding process will begin in the summer with the aim of creating a "digitally-enabled brand that will also be used for all the company's client-facing businesses globally", SLA said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for the firm said the name change will enable the company to own digital assets such as apps and websites, without confusion with the city of Aberdeen.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Carolyn CohnEditing by Rachel Armstrong)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
04/01PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/29PHOENIX  : Annual Report and Accounts 2020
PU
03/29PHOENIX  : Proxy Form 2021
PU
03/29PHOENIX  : AGM Notice of Meeting - 2021
PU
03/09Standard Life Aberdeen 'Rebases' Dividend Amid Restructuring Process
MT
03/09Britain's Standard Life Aberdeen cuts dividend as profit falls
RE
03/08PHOENIX  : 'Landmark' 2020 Results Boosted By Record Cash Generation
MT
03/08PHOENIX  : Raises Dividend as 2020 Profit Skyrockets
MT
03/08PHOENIX  : Earnings Flash (PHNX.L) PHOENIX GROUP Posts FY20 Revenue GBP4.7B
MT
03/08PHOENIX  : Earnings Flash (PHNX.L) PHOENIX GROUP Posts FY20 EPS GBX91.50
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 191 M 7 215 M 7 215 M
Net income 2021 285 M 397 M 397 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 6,65%
Capitalization 7 212 M 9 985 M 10 024 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 7 653
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Phoenix Group Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 808,21 GBX
Last Close Price 722,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew David Briggs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rakesh Kishore Thakrar Group Finance Director & Director
Nicholas Lyons Non-Executive Chairman
Antonios Kassimiotis Group Chief Operating Officer
Michael Eakins Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC3.11%9 985
AXA18.80%66 704
METLIFE, INC.33.74%55 531
PRUDENTIAL PLC12.10%54 406
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION17.44%41 341
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.26.17%39 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ