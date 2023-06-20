Advanced search
    PHNX   GB00BGXQNP29

PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(PHNX)
2023-06-20
543.20 GBX   -0.69%
12:26pStar Phoenix shares temporarily suspended as adviser resigns
AN
06/19Beazley Director Bannister buys 60,000 shares
AN
06/19Phoenix : launches “Let's Start Talking” campaign, the latest phase of its…
PU
Star Phoenix shares temporarily suspended as adviser resigns

06/20/2023 | 12:26pm EDT
Star Phoenix Group Ltd - oil and gas company focused on Trinidad and Indonesia - Shares are temporarily suspended from trading on AIM in London. Notes this itself, saying it follows being informed by WH Ireland Ltd it has resigned as its nominated adviser and broker to the company. Says should the company fail to appoint a new nominated adviser within 30 days then trading of its shares on AIM would be cancelled.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.26% 75.01 Delayed Quote.-11.48%
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -0.69% 543.2 Delayed Quote.-10.12%
STAR PHOENIX GROUP 0.00% 1.05 Delayed Quote.162.50%
WH IRELAND GROUP PLC 0.00% 23 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -1.22% 70.333 Delayed Quote.-11.25%
Financials
Sales 2023 9 636 M 12 331 M 12 331 M
Net income 2023 312 M 399 M 399 M
Net Debt 2023 163 B 209 B 209 B
P/E ratio 2023 19,8x
Yield 2023 9,62%
Capitalization 5 461 M 6 989 M 6 989 M
EV / Sales 2023 17,5x
EV / Sales 2024 16,1x
Nbr of Employees 6 800
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Phoenix Group Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 547,00 GBX
Average target price 707,81 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew David Briggs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rakesh Kishore Thakrar Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alastair William Stewart Barbour Chairman
Antonios Kassimiotis Group Chief Operating Officer
Michael Eakins Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-10.12%6 989
AXA1.21%68 130
METLIFE, INC.-23.31%42 503
AFLAC INCORPORATED-3.49%41 951
PRUDENTIAL PLC0.13%39 596
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION3.69%34 950
