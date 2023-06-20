Star Phoenix shares temporarily suspended as adviser resigns

Star Phoenix Group Ltd - oil and gas company focused on Trinidad and Indonesia - Shares are temporarily suspended from trading on AIM in London. Notes this itself, saying it follows being informed by WH Ireland Ltd it has resigned as its nominated adviser and broker to the company. Says should the company fail to appoint a new nominated adviser within 30 days then trading of its shares on AIM would be cancelled.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.