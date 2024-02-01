Feb 1 (Reuters) - British insurer Phoenix Group said on Thursday it had delivered about 1.5 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) of new business long-term cash generation in 2023, hitting its 2025 target two years early.

The London-listed company also said in a trading update that its 2023 new business net fund flows jumped about 80% to around 7 billion pounds.

Phoenix specialises in managing books of life insurance business which are closed to new customers, but is also expanding in areas such as bulk annuities - insuring company defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes.

Its full-year performance was driven by growth in the firm's Standard Life branded Pension & Savings and Retirement Solutions business, in line with its strategy.

That unit reported an approximate doubling of workplace net fund flows to 4.5 billion pounds year-on-year, including the transfer of one of the largest workplace schemes tendered in the UK market in recent years, the company said.

In line with previous guidance, Phoenix said it expected its Solvency II Surplus to be slightly below the June 30 position of 3.9 billion pounds.

Phoenix reported seven bulk annuity deals in the second half totalling 2.8 billion pounds in premiums, taking the total sum contracted to around 6 billion pounds of premiums during the year compared with 4.8 billion in 2022. ($1 = 0.7899 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Sinead Cruise in London; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Iain Withers)