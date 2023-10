Phoenix Group Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in long-term savings and retirement businesses. The Company offers a range of pensions and savings products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle. The Company operates through four business segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment includes new and in-force life insurance and investment policies in respect of products, such as workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), which are sold under the SunLife brand, and annuities, including bulk purchase annuity contracts. The European segment includes products that are actively being marketed to new policyholders, and legacy in-force products. The Management Services segment comprises life and holding companies. The Company's brands include ReAssure, PHOENIX WEALTH, and PHOENIX IRELAND.