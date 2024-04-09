April 9 (Reuters) - General Motors' autonomous driving startup, Cruise, said on Tuesday it will reintroduce a small fleet of human-driven vehicles in some cities, starting with Phoenix in Arizona. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
Phoenix Group Plc
Equities
PHX
AEE01357P238
Blockchain & Cryptocurrency
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2.02 AED
|0.00%
|-0.49%
|-9.82%
|06:08pm
|Cruise to reintroduce human-driven vehicle fleet in Phoenix
|RE
|06:01pm
|GENERAL MOTORS' CRUISE - REINTRODUCING A SMALL FLEET OF HUMAN-D…
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|44.7 USD
|+0.80%
|-0.40%
|51.19B
|2.02 AED
|0.00%
|-0.49%
|3.33B
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-9.82%
|3.33B
|-22.22%
|4.8B
|+40.16%
|3.46B
|-34.84%
|2.55B
|+3.15%
|1.25B
|-29.92%
|822M
|-35.08%
|803M
|-30.39%
|726M
|-5.62%
|674M
|-62.88%
|676M
- Stock Market
- Equities
- PHX Stock
- News Phoenix Group Plc
- Cruise to reintroduce human-driven vehicle fleet in Phoenix