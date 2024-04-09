Phoenix Group PLC is a United Arab Emirates-based distributor of equipment manufacturer MicroBT and distributor of digital wallet ledgers and cool wallets across the middle east and Africa. The Company offers high performance computing machines trading and data center hosting. The Company develops, operates, manages specialized data centers, hosting high performance computer power for digital assets across the United Arab Emirates, Oman, United States of America, and Canada and also it hosts, operates, and maintains equipment within its existing data centers and enables investment opportunities within cloud mining. The Company operates approximately 30 subsidiaries, which include M/s Phoenix world Electronics Trading LLC, M/s Mega Phoenix Electronics Trading LLC, M/s PTC Clod Tech FZCO, and M/S Phoenix Ventures Limited, among others.