Phoenix Mecano : Articles of Incorporation

Article 5

Subject to the provisions below, the company's registered shares shall be issued as uncertificated securities (within the meaning of the Swiss Code of Obligations) and held as intermediated securities (within the meaning of the Swiss Federal Intermediated Securities Act). The transfer of registered shares held as intermediated securities and the pledging of these intermediated securities as collateral shall be based on the provisions of the Swiss Federal Intermediated Securities Act. The company may withdraw shares issued as intermediated securities from the custodian system.

The shareholder is not entitled to have registered shares issued in a particular form or to demand conversion into a particular form. Each shareholder may, however, at any time request a written confirmation from the company of the registered shares held by said shareholder, as reflected in the share register.

The Board of Directors may, on the other hand, print and deliver individual or global certificates for shares at any time. Under the conditions set forth by statutory law, the company may convert its registered shares from one form into another form at any time and without the approval of the shareholders. The company shall bear the cost of any such conversion.

Article 6

The company shall keep a share register in which the names/company names, addresses and email addresses of the owners and usufructuaries of the company's shares are recorded. In relation to the company, the shareholder or usufructuary of shares is the person entered in the share register. If a person entered in the share register changes any of these details, they must notify the company of this. As long as this has not happened, all communications from the company to the address or email address previously entered in the share register shall be deemed to have been sent legally to the person entered in the share register.

Upon request, acquirers of registered shares shall be entered in the share register as shareholders or usufructuaries with voting rights if they expressly declare that they have acquired these registered shares in their own name and for their own account. If the acquirer is not willing to make such a declaration, the company may refuse registration with voting rights. Acquirers may also be rejected if they do not expressly declare that:

there is no agreement to take back or return the shares concerned; and they bear the economic risk associated with the shares.

The application for an entry in the share register may be submitted electronically.

The Board of Directors is responsible for maintaining the share register. This task may be delegated within the company or to a third party.