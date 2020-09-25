Log in
Phoenix Mecano strengthens Mechanical Components division by acquiring BEWATEC Kommunikationstechnik GmbH – acquisition will enhance DewertOkin's medical applications capabilities

09/25/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Media Release

Phoenix Mecano strengthens Mechanical Components division by acquiring BEWATEC Kommunikationstechnik GmbH - acquisition will enhance DewertOkin's medical applications capabilities

Stein am Rhein/Kloten, September 25, 2020. The Phoenix Mecano Group is to acquire all shares in BEWATEC Kommunikationstechnik GmbH, based in Telgte, Germany. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory approvals. The takeover will give Phoenix Mecano access to digital hospital infrastructure and enhance its expertise in software development. The BEWATEC group will join with Phoenix Mecano's existing DewertOkin business to form a competence centre for software and app development for medical applications.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

BEWATEC holds a leading market position in Germany and hospitals with more than 300,000 beds have chosen the company's systems around the world. Founded in 1995, the provider of communication solutions for hospitals and clinics generated group sales of around EUR 13 million in 2019 with a workforce of 140. Originally a manufacturer of multimedia devices for use on wards, the company has become a driving force in the digital transformation of the hospital environment thanks to its device-independent software solution ConnectedCare.

BEWATEC founder and CEO Philipp Schmelter said: "This takeover will strengthen both parties. DewertOkin will benefit from our experience and expertise as a digital solutions provider as well as our market penetration in the healthcare sector. For its part, BEWATEC will be able to leverage DewertOkin's global sales network to support its internationalisation."

ConnectedCare is an open platform combining entertainment applications, digital services and a wide range of hospital services throughout the patient journey. The software offers patients value-added digital services before, during and after their stay in hospital. At the same time, because it is directly connected to hospital IT systems, it simplifies administrative processes within the hospital. In conjunction with DewertOkin's sensor technology, ConnectedCare will open up new possibilities for digitally-supported care and patient monitoring.

Phoenix Mecano CEO Rochus Kobler said: "Phoenix Mecano is developing from a pure industrial components manufacturer into a provider of system solutions. As these systems become increasingly digital, decentralised and integrated, the importance of software is growing. With this takeover, we are combining hardware and software to create the basis for smart, digital applications for healthcare and comfort furniture. We see demographic change and the associated demand for home-care solutions as a long-term growth driver in this area."

About Phoenix Mecano

The Phoenix Mecano Group is a global player in the enclosures and industrial components segments and is a leader in many markets. Headquartered in Stein am Rhein, Switzerland, the Group employs around 7,000 people worldwide and generated sales of EUR 680 million in 2019. It is geared towards the professional and cost-effective manufacture of niche products for customers in the mechanical engineering, measurement and control technology, medical technology, aerospace technology, alternative energy and home and hospital care sectors. Phoenix Mecano was founded in 1975 and has been listed on the Swiss stock exchange since 1988.

About BEWATEC

BEWATEC was founded in 1995 and is one of the world's leading manufacturers of communication systems for hospitals and clinics. In 2019, the company employed 140 staff and generated sales of around EUR 13 million. BEWATEC made its name developing and producing special tablets for use at patient beds. Approximately 60% of all hospital beds in Germany are now equipped with the company's systems. BEWATEC's recently launched ConnectedCare software connects patients, hospitals and doctors, allowing data and information to be shared on a single platform. It is currently used in hospitals and clinics with a combined total of over 60,000 beds.

For more information, please contact:

Phoenix Mecano Management AG

Dr Rochus Kobler, CEO

Lindenstrasse 23, CH-8302 Kloten

Tel.: +41 (0)43 255 4 255
info@phoenix-mecano.com

http://www.phoenix-mecano.com




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
