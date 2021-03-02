Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited    2008   KYG706261099

PHOENIX MEDIA INVESTMENT (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(2008)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Phoenix Media Investment : PROFIT ALERT

03/02/2021 | 04:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PHOENIX MEDIA INVESTMENT (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 鳳凰衛視投資（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02008)

PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Based on the preliminary unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Year"), the Group expects to record a loss attributable to the owners of the Company of approximately HK$1.05 billion for the Year (as compared to a profit of approximately HK$122 million for the financial year ended 31 December 2019), approximately HK$530 million of which is attributable to the fair value loss of the Group's internet media investment in accordance with the accounting standards, and the same item had a gain of HK$730 million for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. The aforementioned fair value loss/gain is a non-cash item and has no impact on the Group's cash flow, operations or liquidity position.

The above information is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Group's management according to the latest information currently available and the unaudited management accounts of the Group, which have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditor, nor have been reviewed by the audit committee of theCompany, hence may be subject to further adjustment. The Group's results for the Year is expected to be published by end of March 2021.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited

LIU Changle

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises:

Executive Directors

Mr. LIU Changle (Chairman)(also an alternate director to Mr. CHUI Keung), Mr. CHUI Keung (also an alternate director to Mr. LIU Changle) and Mr. WANG Ji Yan (also an alternate director to Mr. LIU Changle and Mr. CHUI Keung)

Non-executive Directors

Mr. ZHANG Dong, Mr. JIAN Qin, Mr. HUANG Tao and Mr. SUN Qiang Chang

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. LEUNG Hok Lim, Mr. Thaddeus Thomas BECZAK, Mr. FANG Fenglei and Mr. HE Di

Disclaimer

Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 09:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PHOENIX MEDIA INVESTMENT (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
04:25aPHOENIX MEDIA INVESTMENT  : Profit alert
PU
02/28PHOENIX MEDIA INVESTMENT  : Shares Jump 6% on Appointment of Former Shanghai Spo..
MT
02/26PHOENIX MEDIA INVESTMENT  : Change of chief executive officer
PU
02/25PHOENIX MEDIA INVESTMENT  : HK-based Phoenix TV taps CCTV official for senior ro..
RE
02/10PHOENIX MEDIA INVESTMENT  : Shares Soar 39% on Plans to Rejig Senior Leadership
MT
2020PHOENIX MEDIA INVESTMENT  : Unit Swings to Loss in Q3 as Advertising, Content Re..
MT
2020PHOENIX MEDIA INVESTMENT  : Closure of register of members
PU
2020PHOENIX MEDIA INVESTMENT  : Overseas regulatory announcement announcement of una..
PU
2020PHOENIX MEDIA INVESTMENT  : (1)major transaction regarding the disposal of equit..
PU
2019PHOENIX MEDIA INVESTMENT  : Form of Proxy for use at the 2019 Second Extraordina..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 3 688 M 475 M 475 M
Net income 2019 123 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net cash 2019 3 891 M 501 M 501 M
P/E ratio 2019 22,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5 293 M 682 M 682 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,02x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 919
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart PHOENIX MEDIA INVESTMENT (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOENIX MEDIA INVESTMENT (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shuang Liu Chief Executive Officer
Wei Xu Chief Executive Director
Edward Lu Chief Financial Officer
Chang Le Liu Chairman
Keung Chui Executive Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHOENIX MEDIA INVESTMENT (HOLDINGS) LIMITED198.59%682
DISCOVERY, INC.93.35%34 957
FOX CORPORATION19.47%20 186
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.32.07%6 244
TEGNA INC.29.39%3 957
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED26.72%3 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ