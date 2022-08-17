Phoenix Motor : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results - Form 8-K

Phoenix Motor Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

Anaheim, California (August 15, 2022) - Phoenix Motor Inc. (Nasdaq: PEV) ("Company" or "Phoenix"), a leader in manufacturing of all-electric, medium-duty vehicles, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Financial Highlights Second Quarter

· Revenue totaled $1.5 million for the second quarter, an increase of approximately 130% compared to the prior-year period of $653,000, primarily driven by sales of electric forklifts

· Gross profit increased to $325,000 in the second quarter, compared to a loss of $159,000 in the second quarter of 2021, with gross margin improvement to 21.7% from (24.3%), primarily driven by higher margin electric forklift sales

· Net losses decreased to $1.9 million in the second quarter, an improvement of more than 16% compared to a loss of $2.3 million in the prior-year period

· Total assets were $24.6 million as of June 30, 2022

· Cash and cash equivalents were $7.8 million as of June 30, 2022

Financial Highlights Six Months Ending June 30

· Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $2.2 million representing an increase of 93%, year-over-year

· Gross profit increased to $445,000 for the recent six-month period, compared to a loss of $107,000 for the prior-year period

· EBITDA for the first six months of 2022 was a loss of $3.4 million, about the same as in the first six months of 2021

· Phoenix had net losses of $4.2 million during the six-month period ending June 30, 2022, which was unchanged compared to the prior-year period

Q2 Highlights

· Raised aggregate gross proceeds of $15.75 million from the Phoenix IPO on June 8, 2022

· Backlog for vehicles and electric drive systems increased 40% to 88 units compared to the first quarter of 2022

· Initiated strategic partnership with IAT Automotive Technology as part of next generation product development

"We are excited to have completed our initial public offering in the second quarter, while accomplishing strong revenue growth as we continue to build and reshape the company," Phoenix CEO, Dr. Lance Zhou commented. "We are busy working not only on our new 4th generation drivetrain but also on exciting new additions to our product offerings in the quarters ahead. We are forging important partnerships with service providers, suppliers and customers. We have been expanding our management team by adding seasoned and established EV industry veterans. We are taking all of these measures to position Phoenix Motorcars for tremendous growth in the quarters ahead as we capitalize both on our successful past experience, as well as the emerging industry tailwinds supported by recently-passed legislation in the U.S. and elsewhere encouraging this green energy transition."

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor Inc., a pioneer in the electric vehicles ("EVs") industry, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty EVs and markets and sells electric vehicle chargers for the commercial and residential markets. Phoenix operates two primary brands, "Phoenix Motorcars" focused on commercial products including medium duty EVs, chargers and electric forklifts, and "EdisonFuture" which intends to offer light-duty EVs. As an EV pioneer, the Company delivered its first commercial EV in 2014 and deployed the very first zero emission airport shuttle bus at the Los Angeles International Airport ("LAX"); the LAX fleet has grown to 39 electric shuttle buses, one of the largest of its kind. Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California are among customers for the Company's first-generation E Series Zeus EVs. Phoenix intends to be a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and electric vehicle technologies. For more information, please visit: www.phoenixmotorcars.com and www.edisonfuture.com .

Phoenix Motor, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenues $ 1,499 $ 653 $ 2,170 $ 1,126 Cost of revenues 1,174 812 1,725 1,233 Gross profit (loss) 325 (159 ) 445 (107 ) Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 2,290 2,142 5,313 4,099 Operating loss (1,965 ) (2,301 ) (4,868 ) (4,206 ) Other income (expense): Interest (expense) income, net (2 ) 1 (4 ) 2 Others 54 - 639 - Total other income, net 52 1 635 2 Loss before income taxes (1,913 ) (2,300 ) (4,233 ) (4,204 ) Income tax provision (12 ) (1 ) (14 ) (3 ) Net loss $ (1,925 ) $ (2,301 ) $ (4,247 ) $ (4,207 ) Net loss per share of common stock: Basic and Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.24 ) (0.24 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 17,984,615 17,500,000 17,740,984 17,500,000

Phoenix Motor, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,764 $ 2,683 Accounts receivable, net 1,250 1,201 Inventories 3,796 2,225 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,741 528 Total current assets 16,551 6,637 Restricted cash, non-current 250 - Property and equipment, net 1,484 2,205 Intangible assets, net 2,014 2,323 Goodwill 4,271 4,271 Total assets $ 24,570 $ 15,436 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,353 $ 1,786 Accrued liabilities 880 779 Advance from customers 794 803 Deferred revenue 487 714 Warranty reserve 340 360 Long-term borrowing, current portion 10 10 Total current liabilities 4,864 4,452 Long-term borrowings 165 756 Total liabilities 5,029 5,208 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Equity Common stocks, par $0.0004, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 19,600,000 and 17,500,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 8 7 Subscription receivable - (7 ) Additional paid in capital 39,637 26,085 Accumulated deficit (20,104 ) (15,857 ) Total equity 19,541 10,228 Total liabilities and equity $ 24,570 $ 15,436

Phoenix Motor, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021