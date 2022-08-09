Log in
    PEV   US71910P2039

PHOENIX MOTOR INC.

(PEV)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  21:00 09/08/2022 BST
3.740 USD   -1.84%
Phoenix Motor Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

08/09/2022 | 10:47pm BST
Phoenix Motor Inc. (Nasdaq: PEV) (“Company” or “Phoenix Motorcars”), a leader in manufacturing of all-electric, medium-duty vehicles, today announced it will release its results for the second quarter of 2022 after market close on Monday, August 15, 2022. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The conference call will feature prepared remarks from Dr. Lance Zhou, Chief Executive Officer, Chris Wang, Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Hastings, SVP & Head of Investor Relations. The call may be accessed via the information below:

Event: Phoenix Motorcars Q2 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Monday, August 15, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: +1-888-660-6373 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-929-203-1975 (International)
Conf. ID: 3457210

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor Inc., a pioneer in the electric vehicles (“EVs”) industry, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty EVs and markets and sells electric vehicle chargers for the commercial and residential markets. Phoenix operates two primary brands, “Phoenix Motorcars” focused on commercial products including medium duty EVs, chargers and electric forklifts, and “EdisonFuture” which intends to offer light-duty EVs. As an EV pioneer, the Company delivered its first commercial EV in 2014 and deployed the very first zero emission airport shuttle bus at the Los Angeles International Airport (“LAX”); the LAX fleet has grown to 39 electric shuttle buses, one of the largest of its kind. Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California are among customers for the Company’s first generation E Series Zeus EVs. Phoenix intends to be a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and electric vehicle technologies. For more information, please visit: www.phoenixmotorcars.com and www.edisonfuture.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the Offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s ability to convert concept trucks and vans into production and sales; the Company’s product development timeline and expected start of production; development of competitive trucks and vans manufactured and sold by the Company’s competitors and major industry vehicle companies; the Company’s ability to scale in a cost-effective manner; the Company’s future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; the Company’s ability to obtain funding for its future operations; the Company’s financial and business performance; changes in the Company’s strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; the implementation, market acceptance and success of its business model; expectations regarding the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; and other risks contained in the Offering prospectus and reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and Offering prospectus, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2,98 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,92 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 74,7 M 74,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 10,7%
Chart PHOENIX MOTOR INC.
Duration : Period :
Phoenix Motor Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHOENIX MOTOR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Liang Zhou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Bing Wang Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Feng Peng Chairman
Ronald V. Iacobelli Chief Technology Officer
Tarek Helou Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOENIX MOTOR INC.0.00%75
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.50%215 125
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.91%88 833
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-10.53%66 115
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-24.03%63 439
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-35.94%54 764