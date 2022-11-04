Advanced search
PHOENIX MOTOR INC.

(PEV)
1.850 USD   -2.12%
Phoenix Motorcars Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Conference Call

11/04/2022 | 09:03am EDT
Phoenix Motor Inc. (Nasdaq: PEV) (“Company” or “Phoenix”), a leader in manufacturing of all-electric, medium-duty vehicles, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, November 14, 2022. This release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the Phoenix management team at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may access a live webcast of the conference call which will be available on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of Phoenix’s website at https://ir.phoenixmotorcars.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The call can also be accessed live via telephone by dialing (888) 660-6373 or for international callers (929) 203-1975 and referencing Phoenix Motorcars. Please log in to the webcast or dial in to the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

An archive of the webcast will be available after the call on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of Phoenix’s website, along with Phoenix’s earnings press release.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor Inc., a pioneer in the electric vehicle (“EV”) industry, designs, builds, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty EVs and sells electric forklifts and electric vehicle chargers for the commercial and residential markets. Phoenix operates two primary brands, “Phoenix Motorcars”, which is focused on commercial products including medium duty EVs (shuttle buses, school buses, municipal transit vehicles and delivery trucks, among others), electric vehicle chargers and electric forklifts, and “EdisonFuture”, which intends to offer light-duty EVs. Phoenix endeavors to be a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and electric vehicle technologies. For more information, please visit: www.phoenixmotorcars.com and www.edisonfuture.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are no guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s ability to convert concept trucks and vans into production and sales; the Company’s product development timeline and expected start of production; development of competitive trucks and vans manufactured and sold by the Company’s competitors and major industry vehicle companies; the Company’s ability to scale in a cost-effective manner; the Company’s future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; the Company’s ability to obtain funding for its future operations; the Company’s financial and business performance; changes in the Company’s strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; the implementation, market acceptance and success of its business model; expectations regarding the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; and other risks contained in the Offering prospectus and reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and Offering prospectus, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,98 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,92 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36,3 M 36,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 8,50%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Liang Zhou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Bing Wang Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Feng Peng Chairman
Tarek Helou Chief Operating Officer
John Francis Perkowski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHOENIX MOTOR INC.0.00%36
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.32%185 353
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.92%74 317
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-15.56%59 590
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.32%54 711
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-36.16%53 312