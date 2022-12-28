Phoenix New Media : Announces Changes to Board of Directors

BEIJING, China, December 28, 2022 - Phoenix New Media Limited ("Phoenix New Media," "ifeng" or the "Company") (NYSE: FENG), a leading new media company in China, today announced that Mr. Qi Li has replaced Mr. Daguang He as a member of the board of directors (the "Board") and compensation committee of the Company.

Mr. Daguang He resigned from the Board for personal reasons, effective as of December 28, 2022. Upon recommendation by the corporate governance and nominating committee of the Company, the Board resolved to appoint Mr. Qi Li as a director and member of the compensation committee to fill the position vacated by Mr. Daguang He, effective as of December 28, 2022.

Mr. Qi Li, aged 44, joined Phoenix TV Group in July 2021 and is in charge of its finance, investment and certain affiliates management matters. He had many years of working experience with People's Daily and had been in charge of the supervision of cultural and media enterprises. He joined People's Daily Online in December 2014 and had served as its chief financial officer and secretary of the board of directors, in charge of capital market, financial management, scientific research, technologies and Internet information service system construction. Mr. Li graduated from Wuhan Military Economic Institute.

Mr. Yusheng Sun, Chairman of Phoenix New Media stated, "We would like to express our gratitude to Mr. He for his service as a director and as a compensation committee member. We wish him the best in his future endeavors. We are also delighted to welcome Mr. Li to the Board. Mr. Li's breadth of experience will be a valuable addition to our Board."

