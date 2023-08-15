Phoenix New Media Reports Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Live Conference Call to be Held at 9:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on August 15, 2023

BEIJING, China, August 16, 2023 - Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) ("Phoenix New Media", "ifeng" or the "Company"), a leading new media company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Mr. Yusheng Sun, CEO of Phoenix New Media, stated, "During the second quarter of 2023, we continued to bolster our media influence by covering major events and delivering exclusive reports and original content across our flagship app and major social media platforms. Moreover, we strengthened our monetization capabilities by upgrading our marketing resources and expanding our client base. Moving forward, our focus will be on aligning resources to strategic business units to solidify our leadership position in the media industry, which should help us grow our brand and commercial value."

Mr. Edward Lu, CFO of Phoenix New Media, further stated, "During the second quarter of 2023, our efforts to optimize our costs structure and increase operating efficiency has led to a notable increase in gross profit, with a 12.7% increase year-over-year, and a reduction in operating expenses, with a 36.6% decrease year-over-year. This has helped us to narrow our loss from operations by 62.4% year-over-year. Moving forward, we will continuously focus on enhancing our monetization efficiency and improving our bottom line, while elevate our media brand influences through consistent delivery of high quality content."

Second quarter 2023 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 5.9% to RMB180.2 million (US$24.8 million) from RMB191.6 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to the year-over-year decline in the Company's paid services revenues.

Net advertising revenues in the second quarter of 2023 increased slightly to RMB161.8 million (US$22.3 million) from RMB160.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Paid services revenues in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 40.8% to RMB18.4 million (US$2.5 million) from RMB31.1 million in the same period of 2022. Paid services revenues comprise (i) revenues from paid contents, mainly including digital reading, audio books, and paid videos, and (ii) revenues from E-commerce and others. Revenues from paid contents in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 52.9% to RMB7.4 million (US$1.0 million) from RMB15.7 million in the same period of 2022, mainly due to the reduction in the content spending of certain customers in the second quarter of 2023. Revenues from E-commerce and others in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 28.6% to RMB11.0 million (US$1.5 million) from RMB15.4 million in the same period of 2022, mainly due to the decline in E-commerce revenues.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 12.5% to RMB124.3 million (US$17.1 million) from RMB142.0 million in the same period of 2022, as a result of the Company's strict cost control measures.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 increased by 12.7% to RMB55.9 million (US$7.7 million) from RMB49.6 million in the same period of 2022. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 31.0%, as compared to 25.9% in the same period of 2022.

To supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, which excluded the impact of certain reconciling items as stated in the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below. The related reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are presented in the accompanying "Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operation Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures."

Non-GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2023, which excluded share-based compensation, increased to 31.4% from 26.3% in the same period of 2022.

OPERATING EXPENSES AND LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2023 decreased by 36.6% to RMB91.6 million (US$12.6 million) from RMB144.4 million in the same period of 2022, primarily attributable to the decrease in staff costs and other operating expenses as a result of the Company's strict cost control measures.

Loss from operations in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB35.7 million (US$4.9 million), compared to loss from operations of RMB94.8 million in the same period of 2022. Operating margin in the second quarter of 2023 was negative 19.8%, compared to negative 49.5% in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP loss from operations in the second quarter of 2023, which excluded share-based compensation, was RMB33.8 million (US$4.7 million), compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB92.4 million in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP operating margin in the second quarter of 2023, which excluded share-based compensation, was negative 18.8%, compared to negative 48.2% in the same period of 2022.

OTHER INCOME OR LOSS

Other income or loss reflects net interest income, foreign currency exchange gain or loss, income or loss from equity investments, net of impairment, fair value changes in investments, net, impairment of available-for-sale debt investment and others, net. Total net other income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB4.4 million (US$0.6 million), compared to total net other loss of RMB21.0 million in the same period of 2022, which mainly consisted of the following items:

Net interest income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB9.0 million (US$1.2 million), compared to net interest income of RMB10.3 million in the same period of 2022.
Foreign currency exchange loss in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB7.3 million (US$1.0 million), compared to a foreign currency exchange loss of RMB22.6 million in the same period of 2022.
Impairment of available-for-sale debt investment in the second quarter of 2023 was nil, compared to RMB6.0 million in the same period of 2022, which was related to credit losses on the available-for-sale debt investment in Humanistic Intelligence Inc. incurred in the second quarter of 2022.
Others, net, in the second quarter of 2023 was a gain of RMB2.5 million (US$0.4 million), compared to a loss of RMB2.4 million in the same period of 2022. Others, net primarily consists of some non-operating gain or loss.

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED

Net loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB31.3 million (US$4.3 million), compared to net loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited of RMB95.8 million in the same period of 2022. Net margin in the second quarter of 2023 was negative 17.4%, compared to negative 50.0% in the same period of 2022. Net loss per diluted ordinary share in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB0.05 (US$0.01), compared to net loss per diluted ordinary share of RMB0.16 in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited, which excluded share-based compensation, income or loss from equity investments, net of impairment, fair value changes in investments, net, and impairment of available-for-sale debt investment was RMB29.7 million (US$4.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023, compared to non-GAAP net loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited of RMB87.1 million in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP net margin in the second quarter of 2023 was negative 16.5%, compared to negative 45.4% in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss per diluted ADS in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB2.44 (US$0.34), compared to non-GAAP net loss per diluted ADS of RMB7.18 in the same period of 2022. "ADS(s)" refers to the Company's American Depositary Share(s), each representing 48 Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in the computation of diluted net loss per ADS was 12,131,757. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had a total of 582,324,325 ordinary shares outstanding, or the equivalent of 12,131,757 ADSs.

CERTAIN BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short term investments and restricted cash were RMB1.08 billion (US$149.0 million).

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB158.5 million and RMB178.5 million; net advertising revenues are expected to be between RMB148.7 million and RMB163.7 million; and paid services revenues are expected to be between RMB9.8 million and RMB14.8 million.

All of the above forecasts reflect the current and preliminary view of the Company's management, which are subject to changes and substantial uncertainty, particularly in view of the uncertainty of macroeconomic environment.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call at 9:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 15, 2023 (August 16, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time) to discuss its second quarter 2023 unaudited financial results and operating performance.

To participate in the call, please register in advance of the conference by clicking here (https://register.vevent.com/register/BId70d69a691c441d5a0010b124766457a). Upon registering, each participant will receive the participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ifeng.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Phoenix New Media Limited uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income or loss from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited, non-GAAP net margin and non-GAAP net income or loss per diluted ADS, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP gross margin is non-GAAP gross profit divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP income or loss from operations is income or loss from operations excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP income or loss from operations divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited is net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited excluding share-based compensation, income or loss from equity investments, net of impairment, fair value changes in investments, net and impairment of available-for-sale debt investment. Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP net income or loss per diluted ADS is non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited divided by weighted average number of diluted ADSs. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the aforementioned non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with the related GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that using these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its business allows both management and investors to assess the Company's performance against its competitors and ultimately monitor its capacity to generate returns for investors. The Company also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of items like share-based compensation, income or loss from equity method investments, net of impairment, and fair value changes in investments, net, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring items, and without the effect of impairment of available-for-sale debt investments, which have been significant and one-time items. However, the use of these non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's gross profit, income or loss from operations and net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited for the period. In addition, because these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2023 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentations, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

About Phoenix New Media Limited

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) is a leading new media company providing premium content on an integrated Internet platform, including PC and mobile, in China. Having originated from a leading global Chinese language TV network based in Hong Kong, Phoenix TV, the Company enables consumers to access professional news and other quality information and share user-generated content on the Internet through their PCs and mobile devices. Phoenix New Media's platform includes its PC channel, consisting of ifeng.com website, which comprises interest-based verticals and interactive services; its mobile channel, consisting of mobile news applications, mobile video application, digital reading applications and mobile Internet website; and its operations with the telecom operators that provides mobile value-added services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Phoenix New Media's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Phoenix New Media may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Phoenix New Media's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of online and mobile advertising, online video and mobile paid services markets in China; the Company's reliance on online and mobile advertising for a majority of its total revenues; the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its services; the Company's expectations regarding maintaining and strengthening its relationships with advertisers, partners and customers; the Company's investment plans and strategies; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's plans to enhance its user experience, infrastructure and services offerings; competition in its industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company; and the effects of the COVID-19 on the economy in China in general and on the Company's business in particular. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form F−1, as amended, and its annual reports on Form 20−F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Phoenix New Media does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Phoenix New Media Limited

Muzi Guo

Email: investorrelations@ifeng.com

Phoenix New Media Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)

December 31,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

95,982

145,798

20,107

Term deposits and short term investments

1,049,555

926,498

127,770

Restricted cash

9,055

7,782

1,073

Accounts receivable, net

428,587

309,007

42,614

Amounts due from related parties

46,215

77,338

10,665

Prepayment and other current assets

32,257

27,050

3,730

Total current assets

1,661,651

1,493,473

205,959

Non-current assets:

Property and equipment, net

13,091

10,090

1,391

Intangible assets, net

29,126

23,105

3,186

Available-for-sale debt investments

304

315

42

Equity investments, net

114,389

114,085

15,735

Deferred tax assets

89,060

86,774

11,967

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

103,551

79,037

10,900

Other non-current assets

19,652

16,199

2,234

Total non-current assets

369,173

329,605

45,455

Total assets

2,030,824

1,823,078

251,414

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

176,956

140,996

19,444

Amounts due to related parties

64,733

46,519

6,415

Advances from customers

31,942

37,197

5,130

Taxes payable

183,525

169,191

23,333

Salary and welfare payable

94,484

74,661

10,296

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

89,042

69,809

9,627

Operating lease liabilities

23,639

21,001

2,896

Total current liabilities

664,321

559,374

77,141

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term liabilities

20,333

20,333

2,804

Operating lease liabilities

80,947

59,358

8,186

Total non-current liabilities

101,280

79,691

10,990

Total liabilities

765,601

639,065

88,131

Shareholders' equity:

Phoenix New Media Limited shareholders' equity:

Class A ordinary shares

17,499

17,499

2,413

Class B ordinary shares

22,053

22,053

3,041

Additional paid-in capital

1,636,822

1,639,571

226,107

Statutory reserves

99,547

99,342

13,700

Accumulated deficit

(411,074

)

(499,988

)

(68,951

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(45,402

)

(34,576

)

(4,768

)

Total Phoenix New Media Limited shareholders' equity

1,319,445

1,243,901

171,542

Noncontrolling interests

(54,222

)

(59,888

)

(8,259

)

Total shareholders' equity

1,265,223

1,184,013

163,283

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

2,030,824

1,823,078

251,414

Phoenix New Media Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(loss)

(Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share (or ADS) data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues:

Net advertising revenues

160,478

126,195

161,807

22,314

318,854

288,002

39,717

Paid service revenues

31,161

20,171

18,400

2,537

48,166

38,571

5,319

Total revenues

191,639

146,366

180,207

24,851

367,020

326,573

45,036

Cost of revenues

(142,003

)

(118,088

)

(124,270

)

(17,138

)

(284,322

)

(242,358

)

(33,423

)

Gross profit

49,636

28,278

55,937

7,713

82,698

84,215

11,613

Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing expenses

(52,575

)

(40,050

)

(28,476

)

(3,927

)

(111,969

)

(68,526

)

(9,450

)

General and administrative expenses

(52,192

)

(37,563

)

(42,146

)

(5,812

)

(97,638

)

(79,709

)

(10,992

)

Technology and product development expenses

(39,649

)

(25,069

)

(20,988

)

(2,894

)

(74,690

)

(46,057

)

(6,352

)

Total operating expenses

(144,416

)

(102,682

)

(91,610

)

(12,633

)

(284,297

)

(194,292

)

(26,794

)

Loss from operations

(94,780

)

(74,404

)

(35,673

)

(4,920

)

(201,599

)

(110,077

)

(15,181

)

Other income/(loss):

Interest income, net

10,320

8,594

9,005

1,242

18,903

17,599

2,427

Foreign currency exchange (loss)/gain

(22,653

)

1,384

(7,279

)

(1,004

)

(21,480

)

(5,895

)

(813

)

(Loss)/income from equity method investments, net of impairment

(424

)

(261

)

159

22

(604

)

(102

)

(14

)

Fair value changes in investments, net

79

44

54

7

853

98

14

Impairment of available-for-sale debt investments

(5,980

)

-

-

-

(5,980

)

-

-

Others, net

(2,378

)

39

2,501

345

805

2,540

350

Loss before income taxes

(115,816

)

(64,604

)

(31,233

)

(4,308

)

(209,102

)

(95,837

)

(13,217

)

Income tax benefit/(expense)

11,022

1,481

(429

)

(59

)

15,146

1,052

145

Net loss

(104,794

)

(63,123

)

(31,662

)

(4,367

)

(193,956

)

(94,785

)

(13,072

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

8,954

5,335

331

46

18,419

5,666

781

Net loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited

(95,840

)

(57,788

)

(31,331

)

(4,321

)

(175,537

)

(89,119

)

(12,291

)

Net loss

(104,794

)

(63,123

)

(31,662

)

(4,367

)

(193,956

)

(94,785

)

(13,072

)

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: fair value remeasurement for available-for-sale debt investments

(17,856

)

-

-

-

(24,010

)

-

-

Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax: foreign currency translation adjustment

11,994

(2,642

)

13,468

1,857

11,542

10,826

1,493

Comprehensive loss

(110,656

)

(65,765

)

(18,194

)

(2,510

)

(206,424

)

(83,959

)

(11,579

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

8,954

5,335

331

46

18,419

5,666

781

Comprehensive loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited

(101,702

)

(60,430

)

(17,863

)

(2,464

)

(188,005

)

(78,293

)

(10,798

)

Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share:

Basic

(0.16

)

(0.10

)

(0.05

)

(0.01

)

(0.30

)

(0.15

)

(0.02

)

Diluted

(0.16

)

(0.10

)

(0.05

)

(0.01

)

(0.30

)

(0.15

)

(0.02

)

Net loss per ADS (1 ADS represents 48 Class A ordinary shares):

Basic

(7.90

)

(4.76

)

(2.58

)

(0.36

)

(14.47

)

(7.35

)

(1.01

)

Diluted

(7.90

)

(4.76

)

(2.58

)

(0.36

)

(14.47

)

(7.35

)

(1.01

)

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share:

Basic

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

Diluted

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

582,324,325

Phoenix New Media Limited

Unaudited Condensed Segments Information

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues:

Net advertising service

160,478

126,195

161,807

22,314

318,854

288,002

39,717

Paid services

31,161

20,171

18,400

2,537

48,166

38,571

5,319

Total revenues

191,639

146,366

180,207

24,851

367,020

326,573

45,036

Cost of revenues

Net advertising service

131,872

107,270

114,651

15,811

267,969

221,921

30,605

Paid services

10,131

10,818

9,619

1,327

16,353

20,437

2,818

Total cost of revenues

142,003

118,088

124,270

17,138

284,322

242,358

33,423

Gross profit

Net advertising service

28,606

18,925

47,156

6,503

50,885

66,081

9,112

Paid services

21,030

9,353

8,781

1,210

31,813

18,134

2,501

Total gross profit

49,636

28,278

55,937

7,713

82,698

84,215

11,613

Phoenix New Media Limited

Unaudited Condensed Information of Cost of Revenues

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenue sharing fees

2,838

3,538

3,316

457

6,484

6,854

945

Content and operational costs

126,454

105,350

113,484

15,651

250,841

218,834

30,179

Bandwidth costs

12,711

9,200

7,470

1,030

26,997

16,670

2,299

Total cost of revenues

142,003

118,088

124,270

17,138

284,322

242,358

33,423

Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operations Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

(Amounts in thousands, except for number of ADSs and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

GAAP

Non-GAAP
Adjustments

Non-
GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP
Adjustments

Non-
GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP
Adjustments

Non-
GAAP

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Gross profit

49,636

825

(1)

50,461

28,278

604

(1)

28,882

55,937

642

(1)

56,579

Gross margin

25.9

%

26.3

%

19.3

%

19.7

%

31.0

%

31.4

%

Loss from operations

(94,780

)

2,429

(1)

(92,351

)

(74,404

)

866

(1)

(73,538

)

(35,673

)

1,884

(1)

(33,789

)

Operating margin

(49.5

)%

(48.2

)%

(50.8

)%

(50.2

)%

(19.8

)%

(18.8

)%

2,429

(1)

866

(1)

1,884

(1)

424

(2)

261

(2)

(159

)

(2)

(79

)

(3)

(44

)

(3)

(54

)

(3)

5,980

(4)

-

(4)

-

(4)

Net loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited

(95,840

)

8,754

(87,086

)

(57,788

)

1,083

(56,705

)

(31,331

)

1,671

(29,660

)

Net margin

(50.0

)%

(45.4

)%

(39.5

)%

(38.7

)%

(17.4

)%

(16.5

)%

Net loss per ADS-diluted

(7.90

)

(7.18

)

(4.76

)

(4.67

)

(2.58

)

(2.44

)

Weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted net loss per ADS

12,131,757

12,131,757

12,131,757

12,131,757

12,131,757

12,131,757

(1) Share-based compensation

(2) Loss/(income) from equity investments, net of impairment

(3) Fair value changes in investments, net

(4) Impairment of available-for-sale debt investments

Attachments

Disclaimer

Phoenix New Media Inc. published this content on 15 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2023 21:04:06 UTC.